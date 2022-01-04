Ask SAM: Afternoons got longer before the winter solstice, why?

“The winter solstice does in fact have the shortest interval from sunrise to sunset. However, even though sunsets start getting later again before the winter solstice, the latest sunrise of the year (ignoring Daylight Time effects on the clock) doesn’t happen until after the winter solstice. In Winston-Salem, sunrise on December 21, 2021, was 7:28 a.m., but is 7:32 a.m. in early January 2022.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“As for why our earliest sunset and latest sunrise don’t happen at the winter solstice, the short answer is that clock time and Sun time are different. More specifically, the combination of Earth's tilted spin axis combined with our planet's slightly egg-shaped orbit around the Sun causes the offset between the solstice date and the dates of earliest sunset and latest sunrise.”

If you want to find out more about the night sky, the planetarium will host "Carolina Skies" at 4:30 p.m. Saturdays and 1:30 p.m. Sundays in January. It is a tour of the night skies for that day above North Carolina. You'll find out how to identify night objects without the use of telescopes or binoculars. There will also be a "fly-away" to other parts of the Milky Way.