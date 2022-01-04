Ask SAM: Afternoons got longer before the winter solstice, why?

Q: The afternoons got longer by minutes before the shortest day of the year. How is this explained?
N.S.
Answer: To get the answer to this question, we contacted the staff at the Morehead Planetarium and Science Center in Chapel Hill. Amy Sayle and Richard McColman provided the explanation.
“People are often surprised to learn that our earliest sunset of the year doesn’t happen on the winter solstice, but a number of days before that date.
“The most recent winter solstice for the northern hemisphere (and summer solstice for the southern hemisphere) happened at 10:59 a.m. EST on December 21, 2021, when the Sun was at its southernmost point relative to Earth’s equator. In the northern hemisphere, the date of the December solstice is considered the first day of winter.
“Because December 21st was the date with the shortest period of daylight for us for the year, you might reasonably assume that we’d also have the latest sunrise and earliest sunset that same day. But in fact, the earliest sunset happens before then. In Winston-Salem, for example, according to timeanddate.com, sunsets were at 5:06 p.m. in early December, but on December 21st the Sun set at 5:10 p.m. How can this be?
“The winter solstice does in fact have the shortest interval from sunrise to sunset. However, even though sunsets start getting later again before the winter solstice, the latest sunrise of the year (ignoring Daylight Time effects on the clock) doesn’t happen until after the winter solstice. In Winston-Salem, sunrise on December 21, 2021, was 7:28 a.m., but is 7:32 a.m. in early January 2022.
“As for why our earliest sunset and latest sunrise don’t happen at the winter solstice, the short answer is that clock time and Sun time are different. More specifically, the combination of Earth's tilted spin axis combined with our planet's slightly egg-shaped orbit around the Sun causes the offset between the solstice date and the dates of earliest sunset and latest sunrise.”
If you want to find out more about the night sky, the planetarium will host "Carolina Skies" at 4:30 p.m. Saturdays and 1:30 p.m. Sundays in January. It is a tour of the night skies for that day above North Carolina. You'll find out how to identify night objects without the use of telescopes or binoculars. There will also be a "fly-away" to other parts of the Milky Way.
Tickets are $14.95 for adults and $12.95 for children (3-18) and seniors. Go to moreheadplanetarium.org for more information or to purchase tickets online.
Currently, the planetarium is open only on Saturdays and Sundays.
