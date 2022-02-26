Ask SAM: An enslaved man died in a well collapse in Salem in 1844. His grave was found 150 years later

“The sad event occurred that a Negro who because of his real and true Christian behaviour had won for himself general esteem was buried at the digging of a well not far from the wool factory and so lost his life.”

The church also marked this “violent” death in an entry July 24, 1844, the day of Squire’s funeral. The author said that it had taken six hours to bring Squire’s body out of the collapsed well.

“He was considered as a God-fearing negro by all who knew him,” the report said. “He belonged to the Baptists but he was present in our church every Sunday.”

Squire’s enslaver was Francis Fries, a Moravian who was digging a well at his wool mill in the northwest corner of Salem. Fries was a prominent industrialist whose cotton mills later made gray material for Confederate uniforms, among other products.Fries had bought Squire and his wife, Betty, about a year before the accident, Michael O. Hartley, Old Salem’s staff archeologist, said at the time the marker was found.