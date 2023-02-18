In observance of Black History Month, this is the story, as much as we know, of Squire, an enslaved man who was killed in 1844 when the well where he was working collapsed in Salem.

An archelogy crew from the University of South Carolina found Squire's gravestone while digging in the strangers' graveyard in June 1998.

Archeologist Leland Ferguson and his students had been peeling away layers of dirt and clay in Old Salem for several years.

Squire attended the Black Moravian church at the southernmost end of Church Street, where the graveyard was located. The log building was just south of where Moravians built a brick church for enslaved people in 1861. It was named St. Philips Church in 1914.

From 1816 to 1859, enslaved people were buried in the strangers' graveyard regardless of whether they were Moravian.

Squire, according to the marker, died July 23, 1844, at age 49. The Moravian congregation in Salem marked his death with this diary entry:

"The sad event occurred that a Negro who because of his real and true Christian behaviour had won for himself general esteem was buried at the digging of a well not far from the wool factory and so lost his life."

The church also marked this "violent" death in an entry July 24, 1844, the day of Squire's funeral. The author said that it had taken six hours to bring Squire's body out of the collapsed well.

"He was considered as a God-fearing negro by all who knew him," the report said. "He belonged to the Baptists but he was present in our church every Sunday."

Squire's enslaver was Francis Fries, a Moravian who was digging a well at his wool mill in the northwest corner of Salem. Fries was a prominent industrialist whose cotton mills later made gray material for Confederate uniforms, among other products. Fries had bought Squire and his wife, Betty, about a year before the accident, Michael O. Hartley, Old Salem's staff archeologist, said at the time the marker was found.

Fries bought Squire and Betty at a pivotal time for the Moravians, as they struggled with the ethics of keeping enslaved people. At first, enslaved people were allowed to become Moravians, attend church with whites and ultimately be buried at God's Acre, the graveyard at the north end of Church Street.

As time passed, thinking changed. Younger Moravians began to regard enslaved people as a means to economic survival.

Most of graves in the strangers' graveyard do not have stones either because they never did or because about 30 stones were removed during a renovation of the property in 1913, Ferguson said. According to information at the graveyard, Squire's was the only gravestone not removed in 1913.

Hartley said that uncovering Squire's grave is a poignant reminder about enslaved people in Salem.

"We know painfully little about these people," he said. "This draws our attention to Squire and causes us to think, 'Who is this person?'"

Road closure

The 500 block of Cherbourg Avenue will be closed to through traffic on Tuesday and Wednesday to allow crews to remove a hazardous tree.