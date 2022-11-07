Ask SAM answers your questions about Election Day

Today is Election Day. Here are some answers to common questions about the elections, as well as some information on voting.

Q: Why wasn’t the election on Nov. 1 instead of Nov. 8? — C.V.

Answer: Elections are held on the first Tuesday after the first Monday in November, according to the National Constitution Center’s website. Nov. 7 was the first Monday, so the election is today.

“Election Day also wasn’t on a fixed day until the mid-19th century. Congress finally stepped in to set a uniform day for presidential elections in 1845 as the first Tuesday after the first Monday in November,” according to the website.

“This was a scheme borrowed from New York state, and it allowed people to observe the Sabbath, travel to vote, and return home for Wednesday, which was observed as Market Day. This was just for presidential elections every four years, but it started a trend,” according to the center.”

When writing the Constitution, the Founding Fathers didn’t specify when Election Day was to be held, instead, leaving it up to the states to decide for themselves. Because it involved the Electoral College, a presidential election had to be decided by mid-December.

Going to vote?

Here is information about voting today:

The polls open at 6:30 a.m. and close at 7:30 p.m. If you are in line when the polls close, you can still vote.

If you aren’t sure of your polling place, the Forsyth County Board of Elections has that information on its website. Go to forsyth.cc/elections and click on the Find My Polling Place link. Put your address in the search link and the information will be displayed.

If you are not able to physically go into the polling place, an elections official will come out and assist you with curbside voting.

Here are the state and local offices that North Carolinians are voting on today, according to the N.C. State Board of Elections:

One U.S. Senate seat

14 U.S. House seats

Several state offices, general assembly, supreme court, and court of appeals

Local judges and prosecutors

County offices like sheriff and county commissioners

This year’s crop of campaign signs will be ready for harvesting beginning Wednesday.

Campaign officials have 10 days to remove their signs, according to state law. Any sign that is still in the right-of-way of a state highway more than 30 days after the end of the removal period is considered to be abandoned property and can be removed by anyone without penalty.

From the Forsyth County Board of Elections frequently asked question list:

“How do election officials prevent someone from voting twice?

“Election administrators take many steps to ensure that voters only cast one ballot in an election. Voters have to be eligible to receive a ballot.

“Election officials keep detailed records of who has already voted, and who has already requested and received a ballot in the mail.

“These steps make it difficult for someone to cheat, so voting twice is both easy to catch and extremely rare.

“Additionally, most state laws make this type of illegal activity a felony that is punishable by time in jail, large fines, or both.”

The state board of elections reminds voters:

“State and federal laws forbid intimidation or interference with voters, including hindering access to the voting place, whether inside or outside the buffer zone. The law also makes it a crime to interfere with election officials carrying out their duties.

“Penalties for violations include prison time, a fine, or both. The State Board takes these incidents very seriously. When they occur, we will work with our law enforcement partners on appropriate responses.

“Voters who are harassed or intimidated should notify an election official immediately.”