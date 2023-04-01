Happy April Fools’ Day. In honor of the day of pranks and jokes here’s a little background on how the day started and a joke that backfired on a local newspaper. Enjoy the day and duck.

Q: How did the tradition of pranks on April Fools’ Day start?

J.L.

Answer: The origins of April Fools’ Day, which is today, are unclear. There were earlier celebrations along the same lines, including the Hilaria festival in ancient Rome that reveled in the joys of pranks and jokes.

One common story is that April Fools’ Day as we know it today came about in France during the mid-16th century.

At that time, the story goes, it was customary to celebrate the new year on March 25, at the start of spring. The celebration lasted a week. Parties were held, gifts were exchanged, and the week ended with dinners and parties on April 1. When France adopted a revised calendar, King Charles proclaimed that New Year’s Day would be moved back to Jan. 1. Not everyone was happy with the change, and some clung to the old date.

“Jokers ridiculed these conservatives’ steadfast attachment to the old New Year’s date by sending foolish gifts and invitations to nonexistent parties. Years later, when the country was comfortable with the new New Year’s date, Frenchmen, fondly attached to whimsical April fooling, made the practice a tradition in its own right,” according to “Extraordinary Origins of Everyday Things” by Charles Panati.

Eventually, the custom spread to other countries, and in some cases it has been taken up with enthusiasm, with TV and radio stations, newspapers or national companies pulling pranks that fooled hundreds or thousands of people.

One of the most famous April Fools’ Day pranks was in 1957, when the BBC news program “Panorama” had a straight-faced report on the Swiss Spaghetti Harvest, accompanied with footage of farmers taking strands of limp spaghetti down out of trees.

Another was in 1996, when Taco Bell took out ads in six major newspapers saying that it had bought the Liberty Bell “in an effort to help the national debt” and would be renaming it the “Taco Liberty Bell.”

One notable local prank was pulled in 1938, when the Twin City Sentinel reported on its front page that a transatlantic steamer had “plowed through the muddy waters of Yadkin River and anchored 10 miles west of Winston-Salem.” A doctored photo added to the realism of the prank.

The last line revealed it was an April Fools’ joke, but apparently many people didn’t read all the way through.

The paper hit newsstands about 12:30 p.m., and by 2 p.m., Old 421 Road was jammed with cars making their way to the Yadkin River only to find nothing but a lazy river when they got there.

According to a 2016 retrospective on the event in the Journal, some people unleashed their anger on a Sentinel reporter holed up in a bureau in East Winston-Salem, demanding refunds of the $1 that one industrious fellow was charging for trips to see the ocean liner.