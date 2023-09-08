Q: Winston-Salem residents were told we could recycle #5 plastics such as yogurt containers. A friend of mine said these containers are actually tossed by the recycling company and not recycled. Is that true? — A.G.

Answer: No, it is not true, said Derek Owens, the recycling program administer for the City of Winston-Salem. Plastic tubs made of #5 plastic are still included in the acceptable items for recycling by the city.

Winston-Salem recycling officials announced in September of 2022 that #5 plastic tubs, that such items as butter, sour creams and yogurt are sold in, are acceptable.

Upcoming shredding events

Main Street United Methodist Church, 306 S. Main St., Kernersville, will have a shredding event sponsored by Circle #2 from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday in the church parking lot. Secure shredding will be by Royal Shredding and a donation of $5 per box is suggested. Proceeds will benefit mission projects.

Fries Moravian Church, 251 N. Hawthorne Road, Winston-Salem will have a shredding event from 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 16. The cost is $10 per bag or box. Paper only, no metal plastic, metal clips credit cards, laminated items, CDs, floppy discs, photographs, X-rays, medicine bottles, cardboard boxes, binders, or notebooks. Proceeds will benefit youth and family outreach and ministries.

Riverwood Therapeutic Riding Center will have a shredding fundraiser from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 23 at The Children’s Center, 2315 Coliseum Drive, Winston-Salem. Onsite shredding will be provided by Shamrock Shredding. A donation of $5 per box/bag is suggested, cash or check only. Riverwood provides professional equine assisted activities for both children and adults with disabilities. For more information, call 336-922-6426 or email info@riverwoodtrc.org.

Holy Family Catholic Church, 4820 Kinnamon Road, Clemmons, will have a shredder event from 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 7 in the church parking lot. Suggested donations are $5 per bag. Checks may be made payable to the Knights of Columbus. Paper only please. No metal other than paper clips and staples and no CDs or other plastic.

The Bermuda Run Garden Club will have a shredding event from 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 14 in the Bermuda Run Town Hall parking lot, 120 Kinderton Blvd., Bermuda Run. You can safely shred important personal documents. The cost is $5 (cash only) per paper grocery bag or equivalent size box. Proceeds help fund many Davie County community programs.

Mount Carmel United Methodist Church, 4265 Ebert Road, Winston-Salem, will have a paper shredding event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 14. A donation of $5 per box would be appreciated. Bags and file boxes only. All proceeds will go towards local mission opportunities.

New Philadelphia Moravian Church, 4440 Country Club Road, Winston-Salem, will have a document shred from 9 a.m. to noon, Oct. 21. It is sponsored by the Advent Class. The cost is $5 per box. Enter from Kilpatrick Street. You do not have to get out of your vehicle, they will unload. Proceeds will benefit outreach ministries of the Moravian Church. For more information, call 336-769-6057 or visit www.newphilly.org.

If your group is planning a shredding event and you want to be included on the list, you can email the information to asksam@wsjournal.com or mail it to Ask SAM, 418 N. Marshall St., #100, Winston-Salem, NC 27101.