Ask SAM: Are Americans allowed to go fight in Ukraine?

Q: Can an American volunteer to fight in Ukraine?

Answer: A spokesman for the United States Department of State said that it’s not safe for Americans to travel to Ukraine. If something happens to you, the government won’t be able to help you.

“Ukrainians have shown their courage and they are calling on every resource and lever they have to defend themselves. We applaud their bravery.

“However, our Travel Advisory remains: U.S. citizens should not travel to Ukraine, and those in Ukraine should depart immediately if it is safe to do so using commercial or other privately available options for ground transportation.

“U.S. citizens who travel to Ukraine, especially in order to participate in fighting there, face significant risks to personal safety, including the very real risk of capture or death.

“The United States is not able to provide assistance to evacuate U.S. citizens from Ukraine, including those Americans who travel to Ukraine to engage in the ongoing war.

“In addition to other risks to personal safety, U.S. citizens should be aware that Russia has stated it intends to treat foreign fighters in Ukraine as 'mercenaries,' rather than as lawful combatants.

“While the United States expects Russia to respect all of its obligations under the law of war, in light of this statement, Americans who are detained by Russian authorities in Ukraine may be subject to potential attempts at criminal prosecution and may be at heightened risk of mistreatment.

“U.S. citizens in Ukraine should depart immediately if it is safe to do so, using any commercial or other privately available ground transportation options. We urge all to carefully consider routes and the risks of travel, because Ukraine’s roads may be crowded, exposed to combat operations, or have deteriorated infrastructure due to damage to bridges, roads, and facilities.

“The American people have demonstrated an incredible outpouring of support for Ukraine in the face of unprovoked Russian aggression. It truly reflects the generosity and compassion of the American people. We encourage U.S. citizens to continue looking for ways to help Ukraine and its people.

"We direct the public to our “How to Help” section of our United with Ukraine webpage at https://www.cidi.org/disaster-responses/ukraine-crisis/.”

According to the U.S. Agency for International Development website, here are some ways people can help relief efforts in Ukraine:

• "The most effective way people can assist relief efforts is by making cash contributions to humanitarian organizations that are conducting relief operations. A list of humanitarian organizations that are accepting cash donations for disaster responses around the world can be found at interaction.org.

• "USAID encourages cash donations because they allow aid professionals to procure the exact items needed (often in the affected region); reduce the burden on scarce resources (such as transportation routes, staff time, and warehouse space); can be transferred very quickly and without transportation costs; support the economy of the disaster-stricken region; and ensure culturally, dietarily, and environmentally appropriate assistance."

