Ask SAM: Are apartment communities required to have recycling?

Q: We live in an apartment complex where we have to pay an extra $30 a month for trash service, and there is no recycling. Are apartment complexes required to have recycling? I would rather pay $30 to support recycling. We do keep aluminum and cardboard, to be dropped off at the fire station, but I don’t like putting plastic or glass in the trash.

C.C.

Answer: Apartment complexes and other multi-family complexes aren't exempt from recycling, but it works differently than single-family recycling.

According to the City of Winston-Salem, in order for an apartment complex, mobile-home park, townhouse development or condominium complex to participate in recycling, permission must be granted.

"Only the property's owner, manager, or association president can authorize recycling collection service.

"The city will provide 96-gallon recycling carts to multifamily units that use bulk containers, such as dumpsters or compactors, for garbage collection. The resident would then push their cart to that central collection point.

"The city and the property management will determine the location of the on-site recycling centers," according to the city.

Q: Now with the holidays coming up, I’m getting greeting cards from various charities that want a donation for the cards. I don’t want them and feel bad about keeping them and not paying, but I didn’t ask for them. What, if anything, can I do with them?

N.C.

Answer: You can consider the cards a gift and dispose of them in any way you choose, knowing that you have the federal government behind you.

According to the U.S. Postal Service, if a company or charitable organization sends you unsolicited items in the mail, you are not required to pay for the item or return it.

"Whatever you do, don't pay for it — and don't get conned if the sender follows up with a phone call or visit. By law, unsolicited merchandise is yours to keep," said the USPS.

The Federal Trade Commission said that "charitable organizations can send you merchandise and ask for a contribution. You may keep such merchandise as a free gift."

You may want to check with retirement communities, nursing homes or daycare centers to see if they might want the cards. Greeting cards can also be recycled, unless they have glitter on them or are made of photo paper.

Leaf collection starting

It's fall and the leaves are coming off the trees.

The City of Winston-Salem will begin leaf collection Monday. The city is divided into quadrants and collection will begin in Quadrant 4. There will three rounds of leaf collection, during the season.

The routes rotate in a clockwise fashion.

Johnita Campbell, the deputy director of sanitation, said that brush pick-up will continue during leaf pick-up.

“However, staffing resources will be split to complete both collections simultaneously. Brush collection will continue at a slower pace,” she said.

Here are some guidelines for placing leaves at the curb:

• Do not park vehicles on, in front of, or near your leaves.

• Do not put your leaves on a tarp.

• For year-round leaf collection, put leaves in a city yard-waste cart.

• Inclement weather may force a change in the leaf-collection schedule.

• Rake leaves to the edge of your yard, behind the curb, and not in the street.

• Burning leaves inside the city limits is prohibited.

• Do not put sticks, rocks, and other debris in with the leaves. They may damage the equipment.