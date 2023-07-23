Q: Are bicycles supposed to stop at stop signs? — J.M.

Answer: Yes, according to city ordinances in Winston-Salem and Greensboro and North Carolina General Statutes, bicyclists are supposed to obey all traffic control devices and laws.

N.C. General Statute 20-158 (b 1) and (c 1) spells out what bicyclists and other vehicle operators are supposed to do at stop signs.

§ 20-158. Vehicle control signs and signals.

(b) Control of Vehicles at Intersections.

(1) When a stop sign has been erected or installed at an intersection, it shall be unlawful for the driver of any vehicle to fail to stop in obedience thereto and yield the right-of-way to vehicles operating on the designated main-traveled or through highway. When stop signs have been erected at three or more entrances to an intersection, the driver, after stopping in obedience thereto, may proceed with caution.

© Control of Vehicles at Places other than Intersections.

(1) When a stop sign has been erected or installed at a place other than an intersection, it shall be unlawful for the driver of any vehicle to fail to stop in obedience thereto and yield the right-of-way to pedestrians and other vehicles.

Winston-Salem City Ordinance Sec. 42-282.—Applicability of traffic laws.

Every person riding a bicycle upon a roadway shall be granted all of the rights and shall be subject to all of the duties applicable to the driver of a vehicle by the laws of the state declaring rules of the road applicable to vehicles or by the provisions of this chapter applicable to the driver of a vehicle, except as to special regulations in this chapter and except as to those provisions of law and ordinances which by their nature can have no application.

Sec. 42-283.—Obedience to traffic control devices.

(a) Any person operating a bicycle shall obey the instructions of official traffic control devices and traffic control signals applicable to vehicles, unless otherwise directed by a police officer.

(b) Whenever authorized signs are erected indicating that no right turn, left turn or U-turn is permitted, it shall be unlawful for any person operating a bicycle to disobey the direction of any such sign, except where such person dismounts from the bicycle to make any such turn, in which event such person shall then obey the regulations applicable to pedestrians.

Greensboro’s city ordinance says that bicyclists are subject to the same traffic regulations as vehicle operators.

Sec. 16-5.—Application of chapter to bicycles, motorcycles, and animals.

Every person riding a bicycle, motorcycle, or animal or driving an animal-drawn vehicle, is subject to the provisions of this chapter, except those which are clearly inapplicable.

