Ask SAM: Are developers required to provide sidewalks in Winston-Salem?

Q: It seems Winston-Salem is lacking sidewalks in many areas. What would it take for new building and housing developments to be required to install sidewalks? It’s very scary to walk on the busy roads around Winston-Salem. There’s a large housing development approved on Ransom Road. How can a community demand sidewalks in addition to building?

— K.K.L.

Answer: David Avalos with the City of Winston-Salem Department of Transportation explains how sidewalks work in new subdivisions.

“Fortunately, sidewalks on one side is typically a requirement of large subdivision nowadays.

“This is for new internal streets, but if a subdivision is going in along an existing road that has been identified in one our City Council approved plans as needing sidewalks, then we can require it with development as well.

“Unfortunately these requirements can only be made on or along the proposed development's parcel. We could not legally require 'off-site' improvements such as sidewalks along a road that their parcel doesn’t immediately front.

“The only thing I could recommend is to call CityLink at 311 and request a sidewalk if they haven’t already. This way we can add it to our list of citizen request and potentially request or locate funds in the future.”

Q: What's going on with the Meadowlark Road expansion? I go that route to and from work and have not seen anyone working on it. If it is being done while I am at work during the day, I sure don't see any workers or any progress on it when I go by after work.

— L.J.

Answer: Alan Temple with the engineering division of the City of Winston-Salem explained what’s going on with the Meadowlark project.

“We share your concerns about the lack of progress on the Meadowlark Drive road improvements. We are meeting with the contractor regularly and are insisting they meet the schedule in the contract, but we have had little success.

“We are investigating what actions we can take to enforce our contract.”

Q: What is the new business being built at the corner of Brewer Road and Peters Creek Parkway?

— J.B.

Answer: According to building permits at the location, it will be a Starbucks.

Reminder

The Internal Revenue Service has announced that the deadline for filing federal taxes this year will be April 18 instead of April 15.

The Emancipation Day holiday will be observed April 15. It is a holiday in Washington, D.C. and offices are closed.

The holiday is actually April 16, but that is Saturday, so the holiday will be observed Friday.

The deadline for filing taxes in North Carolina also is April 18, according to the N.C. Department of Revenue.

Thank you

Thanks to the wonderful lady who paid for my groceries April 1 at Walmart. She was so nice. There are great people left in this world. Thank you so much. — R.E.

