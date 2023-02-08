Q: Are there leash laws for dogs in Winston-Salem? The soccer field next to Whitaker School has become an unofficial dog park. On Friday, there were eight dogs off leash and four or five dog owners enjoying visiting while the dogs frolicked. That park is used by many, including seniors, for walking, and often dogs come running up to walkers. If this is legal, perhaps walkers and children playing after school hours might need to find another place. — L.B.

Answer: The short answer is no.

Annie Sims, the public information officer for the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, explained the city’s leash law. The Animal Services Division of the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office enforces most animal ordinances in the city.

“Dog owners are authorized to take their dogs to all parks in Winston-Salem as long as they are attached to a leash and under the control of someone. This does not include simply having the leash on the dog and allowing it to run around. The dog can be off their leash as long as they are in the designated area, ‘dog park section,’ within the few city parks that have those areas,” she said.

“If an individual observes it, they may call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700 or Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office at 336-727-2112. However, due to a continuous influx of priority calls, WSPD nor FCSO may be able to respond immediately. Both agencies’ response depends on staffing numbers and the number of priority calls.”

The following is from the Forsyth County ordinance.

“Section 6-13 Running at Large Prohibited.

“It shall be unlawful for any person having possession, custody, control, or ownership of an animal (including cats) to allow that animal to run at large. Hunting dogs shall be excluded provided they are legally hunting and not trespassing. Dogs must be leashed when in any public park. (This restriction does not apply within the boundaries of a legal dog park)

“The City of Winston-Salem as well as incorporated towns within the County have enacted local leash laws (Restraint of Dogs) that are enforced by The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office Animal Services Division. Within Winston-Salem City Limits, dogs must be contained to the owner’s property by a fence which is adequate in height and construction as to keep the resident dog in and other dogs and children out. Underground or ‘invisible’ fencing is not sufficient.”

It’s getting closer

The Twin City Kiwanis Club will have its annual pancake jamboree from 6:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Feb. 24 at the Benton Convention Center, 300 W. Fifth St., in downtown Winston-Salem. PanJam ’23, the club’s 63rd pancake jamboree, is back after being canceled in 2021 and 2022 because of the COVID pandemic. Club members plan to flip more than 10,000 pancakes, and the serving line will run continuously during the day. In addition to all-you-can-eat pancakes, there will be sausage, and drinks.

The cost is $9 for adults and $4 for children 12 and under. PanJam ’23 is the club’s only fundraiser, and the proceeds will benefit local, nonprofit youth charities and a charity in Vietnam.