Q: Are food containers sold in stores required to have a label on them? A business that sells premade food scoops their chicken salad out of a container and then puts it in a non-labeled container for the customer to buy. There is no label on the smaller container. R.E.

Answer: “Labels are not required on packaged foods when a food employee prepares the container per the consumer’s order,” said Josh Jordan, the environmental health supervisor at the Forsyth County Department of Public Health.

“If there is a question regarding an allergen or ingredient of concern, the food employee should be able to answer the question or seek out the information for the consumer. Food employees are required to be properly trained in food safety, including food allergy awareness, as it pertains to their assigned duties,” he said.

Q: I’m a male who needs to have a full body dermatology exam done frequently due to some medical issues and I have noticed that in the Triad area some of the female dermatologists I’m required to see due to insurance requirements are quite hesitant to perform a full body exam, which I need. This becomes embarrassing having to ask them to do a thorough exam and makes me feel ill at ease. Shouldn’t they just automatically do that on their own? J.C.

Answer: Dr. Lindsay Strowd, the interim chair of dermatology at Wake Forest University School of Medicine and a dermatologist at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, said that “Dermatologists endeavor to provide comprehensive skin cancer screening exams, balancing patient privacy and thoroughness.

“Often, providers will ask if patients have any concerns or spots or lesions in their genital area or buttocks they would like examined,” Strowd said.

How telemarketers get personal information

SAM has heard from a few people recently who are concerned about how telemarketers get their personal information. According to AARP there are several ways they can access your information.

Many records such as property, criminal history, tax liens, census information, and bankruptcies are public records, and anyone can access them.

Here are some other ways that scammers can get your personal information.

If you frequently enter online contests, the people behind the contests collect such personal information as phone numbers, age, address, and obviously, your name. They may sell it to other telemarketers or scammers.

When you buy new appliances, the warranty cards that come with them ask a lot of questions about salary range, age, name, and other personal information. That information can also be sold to other parties.

AARP said that satisfaction surveys are a treasure trove of information. “Did you recently fill out a questionnaire rating your stay at a hotel or the service at a restaurant? Selling survey data is big business, and marketing firms and even criminals can learn a lot about you based on travel preferences, what type of home you own or what kind of car you drive.”

Social media is also a gold mine for people trying to get personal information. Keep plans about not being home off there, because criminals look at social media for people talking about being away from home.

If a family member has died, keep personal information to a minimum in obituaries or online memorials. Scammers and other bad people can approach family members and play on their vulnerability.

One of the best ways to protect your identity is shred any mail or other documents that have your name, address, and other identifying information on it. Even if you put it in the trash with coffee grounds, assorted food remnants, and other yucky things, it won’t bother someone intent on getting your information.