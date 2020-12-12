Ask SAM: Are low cost/free mental heath services available for senior citizens?

Q: Are there any low cost/free counseling services for senior citizens who have fixed/limited income? I know a person who is depressed about the deaths of many friends this year, the pandemic and could possibly be suicidal. I’m not close to her, but I feel like she needs professional help. I’m sure there are other senior citizens who could benefit from this information too.
— L.O.
Answer: Andy Hagler, the executive director of the Mental Health Association in Forsyth County had this advice: First, if anyone in the community is experiencing a mental health crisis, there is a 24/7 “Mobile Crisis/Mobile Engagement” services provided by Daymark Recovery Services to help those experiencing a mental health crisis. To reach Mobile Crisis/Mobile Crisis Services, simply dial: 1-866-275-9552. This service helps those experiencing a mental health crisis for residents living where Daymark Recovery Services has a presence including (but not limited) to the counties of Forsyth, Stokes, Davie, Davidson Rockingham and their other service areas. This service is available to everyone, which includes those with no insurance, those with insurance, Medicaid, Medicare, etc.
In addition, people can also contact the 24/7 Access/Crisis number with Cardinal Innovations Healthcare at 1-800-939-5911 or simply dial **ASK from your cell phone. Second, if the situation is dire, life threatening, then the individual needs to go to the nearest Emergency Department or call 9-1-1 for emergency services.
Third, there is the National Suicide Prevention Helpline, available 24/7 at 1-800-273-8255.
Second, below are some suggestions where people in the community can consider for free or low-cost counseling services. These entities typically provide services on a sliding scale fee for services or offer some type of financial assistance program. It is recommended that they call ahead to inquire about their services and availability due to funding and if counseling services are offered in-person, versus virtually/online.
- For grief or bereavement issues there is Trellis Supportive Care, formerly Hospice & Palliative Care of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County, 336-768-3972 and there is also Mountain Valley Hospice & Palliative Care, 888-789-2922. Trellis Supportive Care has offices in Winston-Salem, Walnut Cove, Mocksville and Salisbury and serves 13 counties; Mountain Valley Hospice & Palliative Care is based in Mount Airy and serves surrounding counties including Stokes, Davidson, Surry, Yadkin, Forsyth and other counties in North Carolina and in Virginia.
- Family Services, 336-722-8173, ask to speak with the intake specialists
- CareNet Counseling Services, an affiliate of Wake Forest Baptist Health, 336-716-0855. CareNet Counseling also has sites in Kernersville, Mocksville, Bermuda Run, Mount Airy, Elkin and other locations.
- Mental Health Association in Forsyth County, 336-768-3880. The Mental Health Association in Forsyth County offers free, online short-term counseling services for people of all ages and for those impacted by COVID-19 and the agency offers free online support group meetings.
It is highly advisable, during this time of COVID-19, to call ahead at these agencies as services, protocols may/will change. Also, they will need to inquire if services are virtual/online and/or if they provide any “in-person” counseling services and their procedures for accessing services.
Finally, when in doubt, people can call our agency at 336-768-3880 for help, assistance and they can reach me via e-mail: andy@triadmentalhealth.org.
