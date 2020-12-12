Ask SAM: Are low cost/free mental heath services available for senior citizens?

Q: Are there any low cost/free counseling services for senior citizens who have fixed/limited income? I know a person who is depressed about the deaths of many friends this year, the pandemic and could possibly be suicidal. I’m not close to her, but I feel like she needs professional help. I’m sure there are other senior citizens who could benefit from this information too.

— L.O.

Answer: Andy Hagler, the executive director of the Mental Health Association in Forsyth County had this advice: First, if anyone in the community is experiencing a mental health crisis, there is a 24/7 “Mobile Crisis/Mobile Engagement” services provided by Daymark Recovery Services to help those experiencing a mental health crisis. To reach Mobile Crisis/Mobile Crisis Services, simply dial: 1-866-275-9552. This service helps those experiencing a mental health crisis for residents living where Daymark Recovery Services has a presence including (but not limited) to the counties of Forsyth, Stokes, Davie, Davidson Rockingham and their other service areas. This service is available to everyone, which includes those with no insurance, those with insurance, Medicaid, Medicare, etc.