Ask SAM: Are Lowe's employees required to wear masks

Answer: Jeff Fansler, the deputy director of transportation for the City of Winston-Salem said that help is on the way. “(The Winston-Salem Department of Transportation) has studied Peace Haven Road traffic issues extensively. Our study results indicate the need for traffic control measures at the intersection of Peace Haven and Allistair. WSDOT and City Council have approved the installation of a traffic signal to mitigate some of the traffic issues along the corridor. Today, extensive delay of vehicles exiting Allistair can be expected, which is a problem in addition to some speed issues as mentioned below. A traffic signal has been fully designed and a construction contract is in the works. WSDOT has plans to start construction this fall with hopes for completion by the end of the year, depending on material procurement during the pandemic.”