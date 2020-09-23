Ask SAM: Are Lowe's employees required to wear masks

Q: Lowe’s Home Improvement asks that shoppers wear masks. Fair enough. Why do many of their sales associates not wear masks?
Answer: Lowe’s employees are required to properly wear a face mask. Maureen Wallace, a spokeswoman for Lowe’s said “Lowe’s requires our associates to wear a face mask or approved face covering as one of the many ways we’ve adjusted our business with the health and safety of associates and customers in mind. The requirement includes this: “Lowe's has required associates to wear masks since May and many Lowe's locations operate where state and local authorities have required customers to wear masks. Encouraging mask use at stores nationwide is a further demonstration of Lowe's longstanding commitment to promoting a safe environment for associates and customers. The store management team is the appropriate level to address if an associate is not wearing a mask or wearing one improperly.”
J.T.
Q: I am 79 years old. When I received a VISA card in the mail a few weeks ago, I thought I don’t need another card. So, I cut it up and threw it in the waste basket. Now I know that was my stimulus payment. What is the process for receiving a replacement card?
A.G.
Answer: According to the IRS, people who have lost or destroyed their EIP Card may request a free replacement through MetaBank Customer Service. You can request a replacement by calling 1-800-240-8100 and selecting option 2 from main menu. The standard fee will be waived for the first reissuance of any EIP Card.
Q: Your Jan. 22, 2019, column stated that Milhaven Road residents requested and received obstacle course safety features. Why does this same logic not apply to the dangerous problems at the Peace Haven and Allistair Road intersection? Sherwood residents have made numerous requests for a traffic signal to make this intersection safer.
B.T.
Answer: Jeff Fansler, the deputy director of transportation for the City of Winston-Salem said that help is on the way. “(The Winston-Salem Department of Transportation) has studied Peace Haven Road traffic issues extensively. Our study results indicate the need for traffic control measures at the intersection of Peace Haven and Allistair. WSDOT and City Council have approved the installation of a traffic signal to mitigate some of the traffic issues along the corridor. Today, extensive delay of vehicles exiting Allistair can be expected, which is a problem in addition to some speed issues as mentioned below. A traffic signal has been fully designed and a construction contract is in the works. WSDOT has plans to start construction this fall with hopes for completion by the end of the year, depending on material procurement during the pandemic.”
Q: I had an accident on Interstate 40 in June. I received a traffic citation and court date for September 17th. I was prepared with my insurance documents showing the property damage was paid so I was hoping for a dismissal. Unfortunately I was advised that courtroom 1B is closed. I logged into the website and the only option available was to pay the ticket. How do I get a dismissal if there isn't a way to provide my documents or an option online to dismiss?
J.K.
Answer: Information from the clerk of court’s office said that “inquiries about traffic matters should be made in room 216 of the Hall of Justice, or by calling 336-779-6302.”
