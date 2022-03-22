Ask SAM: Are more people taking the bus because of gas prices?

Q: Has the Winston-Salem Transit Authority seen an increase in ridership due to the higher gas prices?

B.R.

Answer: Tina L. Carson-Wilkins, a spokesperson for the Winston-Salem Transit Authority, said that the agency has seen a small uptick in riders.

“We have seen a very slight increase in our ridership from January 2022 to February 2022.

“Normally, with February being a short month we would experience a reduction in ridership, so we suspect gas prices may have been a contributing factor.

“We have had an uptick in our phone calls from people interested in knowing more about our services.”

Q: What can we do to get to get the speed limit changed from 45 mph to 35 mph on Macy Grove Road in Kernersville? Traffic is heavy and some people drive over the speed limit.

J.N.

Answer: The N.C. Department of Transportation set the speed limit on Macy Grove Road, and only a small portion of the road is within the town limits of Kernersville, said Curtis Swisher, the Kernersville town manager.

J.P. Couch, the N.C. Department of Transportation traffic engineer for Forsyth County, explained how the department decides speed limits.

“I assume this is the new section of Macy Grove that was recently widened and a median installed. This section of roadway was designed for the current 45 mph speed limit and will handle traffic safely at that speed.

“We do not artificially lower speed limits to combat motorists who choose to ignore the posted limit. This has proven to be ineffective and does not get the intended results of slowing motorists," he said.

The department has conducted speed studies on the two-lane section of Macy Grove Road and discovered that 50 mph or less is the speed that 85% of motorists are traveling. The 85th percentile is the benchmark for deciding on a speed limit.

"Since the studies indicated they are traveling above the posted 45 mph in this section, we did not recommend lowering it since it would be an artificial low speed limit.

“We must rely on law enforcement to monitor and cite the offending motorists, which will hopefully bring the speed they are traveling back closer to the existing limit,” Couch said.

Q: Judging traffic around me on rainy days, it seems a lot of people don't know they should have their lights on when it's raining. Can you remind them?

M.H.

Answer: Gladly. N.C. General Statute 20-129 requires that drivers use their headlights from sunset to sunrise when there is not sufficient light to discern a person or vehicle on the roadway at a distance of 400 feet, and when windshield wipers are on in times of fog, rain, sleet or snow, or when inclement weather or environmental factors severely reduce the driver's ability to clearly discern a person or vehicle at a distance of 500 feet ahead.

There are times when the law does not require lights, such as when wipers are on intermittently.

Even though some vehicles have running lights, they are not considered "headlamps" under North Carolina law, according to the N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles.

Pet food giveaway

Fur-Ever Friends of North Carolina will be giving away dog and cat food to people who need assistance feeding their pets. It will be from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the following locations:

• Habitat Restore parking lot, 608 Coliseum Drive, Winston-Salem

• Central Tabernacle Church parking lot, 715 Waughtown St., Winston-Salem

• Solid Rock Missionary Baptist Church parking lot, 3019 Carver School Road, Winston-Salem

Spay/Neuter applications from AARF will also be available.

Email: AskSAM@wsjournal.com Write: Ask SAM, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101

