Ask SAM: Are ongoing yard sales allowed in Winston-Salem?

Q: There is a house down the street that has a yard sale every week. With this perpetual business, the yard looks like a trash dump. The house itself looks uninhabitable, so we have no idea if anyone actually lives there or is it just their place for this never-ending yard sale. We called City Link a month or two ago, but nothing has changed. Our neighborhood looks very nice except for this one eyesore. Anyone driving by can see the mess.

Answer: Yes, it is against the Winston-Salem Municipal Codes to have an ongoing yard sale.

Section 38-27 addresses garage and yard sales.

“It shall be unlawful for residents of residential districts to conduct more than two garage/yard sales per year, neither one of which shall exceed seven days in length. Such sales are to be exclusively of residential household items and not items purchased for resale.”

Winston-Salem leaders encourage residents to use City Link to report problems or issues they are having with city services.

Karen Witherspoon, the City Link director, walked us through what happens when you call City Link to report an issue.

“When callers contact City Link, an agent takes the caller’s concern and routes it to the proper department for handling via a service request.

“A case number is provided to the caller for future reference. Once a department receives the service request, they have a service delivery time frame to address the concern and or contact the caller.

“Each department has their own service delivery time frames and they vary depending on the issue. “Some can be resolved within 48 hours while others may take longer.

“At any rate, the caller should receive something, email and/or phone call from the department advising of the status of the request.

“When this does not happen in a timely fashion, we ask citizens to contact City Link to have their concern escalated.”

Q: Are there any Microsoft scams active right now?

Answer: It’s very possible that there is a scammer trying to pull a Microsoft scam now.

Tech support scams are always floating around. In 2021 Microsoft said that they receive about 6,500 scam reports each month from people who are the victims of tech support scams. That number is down from years past when they averaged about 13,000 tech support scams complaints each month.

Microsoft does not cold-call people offering tech support. If you receive an unsolicited phone call, text message or email from someone offering tech support, Microsoft recommends hanging up, or deleting the messages. Do not give them any personal information, or confirm information that they seem to have about you.

The bottom line is, don’t take tech support or other help from a stranger on the phone who calls you out of the blue.

