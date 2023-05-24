Q: Are wills and other estate forms available online valid and enforceable if they’re properly completed? — R.H.

Answer: Sometimes buying things off the internet might not be the bargain you’re hoping to get.

Mike Wells, a local attorney, said there are potential pitfalls when you use someone other than a lawyer to create such documents.

Everyone wants to save money and some options for the preparation of legal documents at a reduced fee or for free will be provided.

“But generally the preparation of critical legal documents without a lawyer at all is just a bad idea,” Wells said. “There are big differences between forms, and what the facts may require.”

You can get help and financial aid, if you qualify, for such critical legal documents as wills and powers of attorney from the lawyers at Legal Aid and lawyers who volunteer for Legal Aid.

Online, Wells said, you generally pay a fee to a company for a plan for legal documents. The company will then get a lawyer to draw up the documents at a lower cost than you’d paid going straight to a lawyer.

“But the key component is the involvement of a lawyer to make sure critical facts, determinative of what happens when events require, are factored in when defining legal documents are prepared,” Wells said.”

“If your document does not speak to the particular issue at hand, it is not going to be determinative of the solution.”

Each case is different, and a lawyer should be used to make sure that the documents reflect the needs of the individual.

“Otherwise, you run a big risk of getting something wrong, often when it is too late to do anything about it,” Wells said.

Q: A few months ago, I applied for a Winston-Salem/Forsyth County landfill permit through City Link, but I never got the permit. When I called again in late March I reapplied for it, but the permit still hasn’t arrived. Can you help? — M.J.

Answer: The staff at City Link looked into what happened with the permit.

“After looking into the matter, we found that the landfill permit was sent to the customer on February 8, 2023. Since the permit was not received by the citizen, we will reissue the permit,” a City Link spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said that the permit will be mailed Wednesday, and you should get it within 10 business days.

Q: I saw a car with a North Carolina license plate recently that had an orange sticker with a T on the sticker. Why is that sticker issued? — L.R.

Answer: It’s a temporary registration. According to information from the frequently asked question section of the Durham County governmental website the orange license plate sticker with a T is a temporary registration that is given when property taxes on the vehicle aren’t paid at the time the vehicle is purchased.

The temporary registration gives the buyer 60 days to pay the property taxes to the N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles. When the taxes are paid, a regular 12-month sticker will be issued for the vehicle.