Ask SAM: Are parents of juveniles who are caught with guns being prosecuted?
Ask SAM: Are parents of juveniles who are caught with guns being prosecuted?

Statistics from gun violence archive data show that almost 300 children were shot and killed in 2020, which is up 50% from previous years. What is causing this spike and what is being done to protect our children?

Q: Are the parents of kids with guns being prosecuted in Winston-Salem for failure to secure their guns? If not, why not?

J.W.

Answer: Like many things, this issue is more complicated than it may appear.

Kira Boyd, a public information officer for the Winston-Salem Police Department said, “If it is determined, through investigation, that a juvenile used a gun that belonged to a parent in a crime, the parent can face charges. Unfortunately, many of the guns we recover are stolen and an original owner cannot be traced.”

Annie Sims, a PIO for the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said, “It is a case-by-case situation. If an individual is found responsible for leaving a firearm unsecured, then appropriate action is taken based on General Statute 14-315.1. Any individual that violates General Statute 14-315.1 will be charged after consulting with our District Attorney’s Office.”

Here is NCGS 14-315.1. Storage of firearms to protect minors:

(a) Any person who resides in the same premises as a minor, owns or possesses a firearm, and stores or leaves the firearm (i) in a condition that the firearm can be discharged and (ii) in a manner that the person knew or should have known that an unsupervised minor would be able to gain access to the firearm, is guilty of a Class 1 misdemeanor if a minor gains access to the firearm without the lawful permission of the minor's parents or a person having charge of the minor and the minor:

(1) Possesses it in violation of G.S. 14-269.2(b);

(2) Exhibits it in a public place in a careless, angry, or threatening manner;

(3) Causes personal injury or death with it not in self defense; or

(4) Uses it in the commission of a crime.

Guns (civilian): 393,000,000

According to the Small Arms Survey report, which analyzes gun data from 230 countries worldwide, there are more than 393 million civilian-owned firearms in America. Analysis by The Washington Post concluded that the number represents a cache large enough for “every man, woman and child to own one and still have 67 million guns left over.” At roughly 120.5 guns per every 100 residents, the United States has double the ratio of Yemen, the next-highest country on the list, where there are an estimated 52.8 guns for every 100 residents.

Avoiding holiday scammers

With the holidays fast approaching, Josh Stein, the N.C. attorney general, has some tips on avoiding being scammed by people seeking “charitable contributions.”

“Don’t respond to unsolicited emails and text messages asking you to give. Although the cause may sound worthy of your hard-earned money, taking the time to verify an organization’s legitimacy is worth it.”

If you’re not sure about the legitimacy of an organization, you can call the Consumer Protection Division of the N.C. attorney general’s office at 877-566-7226 (5-NO-SCAM) to find out if any complaints have been lodged against the organization.

Stein’s office also said, “Be careful of calls from charity fundraisers. Some telemarketers keep up to 90 percent of the money they collect for charities. Your money will go further if you give directly to the real charity, not to hired fundraisers. Also, scammers will often try to pressure you into donating. Remember that legitimate fund-raisers will not push you to make a donation immediately.”

You can also go to the Better Business Bureau’s (BBB) Wise Giving Alliance, Charity Navigator, Charity Watch, or GuideStar to check on a charity.

“For more information on common charity scams and how to avoid them, visit ncdoj.gov/charity. And if you think you or someone you know has been the victim of a scam, file a complaint with the Consumer Protection Division at https://ncdoj.gov/file-a-complaint/ or by phone at 1-877-5-NO-SCAM.”

Melissa Hall

Melissa Hall, Straight Answer Ma’am

Email: AskSAM@wsjournal.com

Online: journalnow.com/asksam

Write: Ask SAM, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101

