Ask SAM: Are parents of juveniles who are caught with guns being prosecuted?

Q: Are the parents of kids with guns being prosecuted in Winston-Salem for failure to secure their guns? If not, why not?
J.W.
Answer: Like many things, this issue is more complicated than it may appear.
Kira Boyd, a public information officer for the Winston-Salem Police Department said, “If it is determined, through investigation, that a juvenile used a gun that belonged to a parent in a crime, the parent can face charges. Unfortunately, many of the guns we recover are stolen and an original owner cannot be traced.”
Annie Sims, a PIO for the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said, “It is a case-by-case situation. If an individual is found responsible for leaving a firearm unsecured, then appropriate action is taken based on General Statute 14-315.1. Any individual that violates General Statute 14-315.1 will be charged after consulting with our District Attorney’s Office.”
Here is NCGS 14-315.1. Storage of firearms to protect minors:
(a) Any person who resides in the same premises as a minor, owns or possesses a firearm, and stores or leaves the firearm (i) in a condition that the firearm can be discharged and (ii) in a manner that the person knew or should have known that an unsupervised minor would be able to gain access to the firearm, is guilty of a Class 1 misdemeanor if a minor gains access to the firearm without the lawful permission of the minor's parents or a person having charge of the minor and the minor:
(1) Possesses it in violation of G.S. 14-269.2(b);
(2) Exhibits it in a public place in a careless, angry, or threatening manner;
(3) Causes personal injury or death with it not in self defense; or
(4) Uses it in the commission of a crime.
Avoiding holiday scammers
With the holidays fast approaching, Josh Stein, the N.C. attorney general, has some tips on avoiding being scammed by people seeking “charitable contributions.”
“Don’t respond to unsolicited emails and text messages asking you to give. Although the cause may sound worthy of your hard-earned money, taking the time to verify an organization’s legitimacy is worth it.”
If you’re not sure about the legitimacy of an organization, you can call the Consumer Protection Division of the N.C. attorney general’s office at 877-566-7226 (5-NO-SCAM) to find out if any complaints have been lodged against the organization.
Stein’s office also said, “Be careful of calls from charity fundraisers. Some telemarketers keep up to 90 percent of the money they collect for charities. Your money will go further if you give directly to the real charity, not to hired fundraisers. Also, scammers will often try to pressure you into donating. Remember that legitimate fund-raisers will not push you to make a donation immediately.”
You can also go to the Better Business Bureau’s (BBB) Wise Giving Alliance, Charity Navigator, Charity Watch, or GuideStar to check on a charity.
“For more information on common charity scams and how to avoid them, visit ncdoj.gov/charity. And if you think you or someone you know has been the victim of a scam, file a complaint with the Consumer Protection Division at https://ncdoj.gov/file-a-complaint/ or by phone at 1-877-5-NO-SCAM.”
