Ask SAM: Are parents of juveniles who are caught with guns being prosecuted?

Q: Are the parents of kids with guns being prosecuted in Winston-Salem for failure to secure their guns? If not, why not?

J.W.

Answer: Like many things, this issue is more complicated than it may appear.

Kira Boyd, a public information officer for the Winston-Salem Police Department said, “If it is determined, through investigation, that a juvenile used a gun that belonged to a parent in a crime, the parent can face charges. Unfortunately, many of the guns we recover are stolen and an original owner cannot be traced.”

Annie Sims, a PIO for the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said, “It is a case-by-case situation. If an individual is found responsible for leaving a firearm unsecured, then appropriate action is taken based on General Statute 14-315.1. Any individual that violates General Statute 14-315.1 will be charged after consulting with our District Attorney’s Office.”

Here is NCGS 14-315.1. Storage of firearms to protect minors: