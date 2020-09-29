Ask SAM: Are people required to wear masks inside a business?

Q: Is there a requirement to wear masks inside buildings? The reason I ask is that I recently went to Kernersville Dodge and none of the employees were wearing masks. The customers were but the employees weren't. What gives? Am I to believe every person working at that dealership has a medical reason to not wear a mask?

Answer: Tim Mitchell, the owner of Kernersville Chrysler, Dodge Jeep, Ram, said, "We comply with all current CDC guidelines and follow them closely. In addition, we daily sanitize and screen all employees prior to entering the workspace. As per the governor’s order, we are not allowed to ask questions of employees regarding their personal health reasons for not complying with the current order, nor deny customers the same right to conduct business here. In addition to the current orders, we do ask any employee dealing with a customer in close proximity to use a mask regardless of their personal situation if requested, and if they are not able to comply, then to please allow another associate to assist our customers as we are customer focused here at Kernersville CDJR. We take any feedback seriously and strive to do better in that area. Hopefully these difficult and unusual times we find ourselves in will end soon."