Ask SAM: Are people required to wear masks inside a business?

Q: Is there a requirement to wear masks inside buildings? The reason I ask is that I recently went to Kernersville Dodge and none of the employees were wearing masks. The customers were but the employees weren't. What gives? Am I to believe every person working at that dealership has a medical reason to not wear a mask?
B.S.
Answer: Tim Mitchell, the owner of Kernersville Chrysler, Dodge Jeep, Ram, said, "We comply with all current CDC guidelines and follow them closely. In addition, we daily sanitize and screen all employees prior to entering the workspace. As per the governor’s order, we are not allowed to ask questions of employees regarding their personal health reasons for not complying with the current order, nor deny customers the same right to conduct business here. In addition to the current orders, we do ask any employee dealing with a customer in close proximity to use a mask regardless of their personal situation if requested, and if they are not able to comply, then to please allow another associate to assist our customers as we are customer focused here at Kernersville CDJR. We take any feedback seriously and strive to do better in that area. Hopefully these difficult and unusual times we find ourselves in will end soon."
Q: I know that JCPenney has filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy. The Hanes Mall store has very little or no winter clothes available for sale. There are limited markdown sale items and limited check-out counters. Is the store getting ready to close? If not when will they restock ?
G.M.
Answer: Kristen Bennett, the communications manager for JCPenney, said, "The Hanes Mall JCPenney is not on our list of store closures. We continue to receive new merchandise for the fall and winter season and encourage customers to check out our Friends and Family Sale, happening now. We look forward to emerging from Chapter 11 as a stronger retailer that continues to provide an inspiring and engaging shopping experience for our customers."
Q: About a year and a half ago a water meter had to be replaced on Miller Street. The sidewalk was dug up. When the repair was complete, what looks like gravel dirt and some rocks were put down. The sidewalk has never been replaced. With all the rain this year it’s been a mess. Citylink was contacted and someone came out a few weeks ago. They said it would be taken care of in two weeks. It wasn’t. Can you help?
M.N.
Answer: Gale Ketteler, the public information officer for the Winston-Salem Forsyth County Utilities Commission, said that “WSFC Utilities Field Operations staff investigated the situation and scheduled the sidewalk repair with our outside contractor. It was completed Monday.
Q: Assured Hand Sanitizer made in Mexico is on the FDA's list of toxic products because it may contain methanol. However, Dollar Tree offers Assured Hand Sanitizer, made in China. Has Assured been determined to be safe if manufactured in China?
M.R.
Answer: Jeremy Kahn, a press officer with Food and Drug Administration said, “Assured brand sanitizer may be made by multiple manufacturers. At this time, FDA’s warning applies to the specific manufacturer and NDC codes listed on our webpage. The Assured manufacturers listed are 4E Global SAPI de CV (Mexico) and Albek de Mexico SA de CV (Mexico). Assured hand sanitizer from China was not listed. The complete list can be found at www.fda.gov.
