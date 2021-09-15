Ask SAM: Are people waiting until prices come down to buy houses?

Q: We currently have our home up for sale at a very reasonable market-value price. However, we have been getting some feedback that some of the prospective buyers are going to wait to purchase because they feel the real estate prices will adjust downward in the near future. What do the real estate experts think?

E.L.

Answer: Susan Jester, the professional standards and division services director for the Winston-Salem Regional Association of Realtors, said she has heard talk on state and national levels that home prices are leveling off or coming down slightly. In the Triad, however, the median price is still headed up, but not as sharply as in earlier this year.

“Of course, low inventory has had a huge impact on prices and we’re seeing some easing there, but that will be counter-balanced by the seasonal slowdown in fall/winter (which could be a bit slower than normal if COVID numbers remain high and other illnesses make people reluctant to jump into the market.),” Jester said.

Philip Johnson Jr., the president of T.E. Johnson and Sons, a property-management company, and also president of the Winston-Salem Regional Association of Realtors, said “We are still seeing multiple offers and that is not expected to change in the near term.