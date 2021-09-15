Ask SAM: Are people waiting until prices come down to buy houses?

Q: We currently have our home up for sale at a very reasonable market-value price. However, we have been getting some feedback that some of the prospective buyers are going to wait to purchase because they feel the real estate prices will adjust downward in the near future. What do the real estate experts think?
E.L.
Answer: Susan Jester, the professional standards and division services director for the Winston-Salem Regional Association of Realtors, said she has heard talk on state and national levels that home prices are leveling off or coming down slightly. In the Triad, however, the median price is still headed up, but not as sharply as in earlier this year.
“Of course, low inventory has had a huge impact on prices and we’re seeing some easing there, but that will be counter-balanced by the seasonal slowdown in fall/winter (which could be a bit slower than normal if COVID numbers remain high and other illnesses make people reluctant to jump into the market.),” Jester said.
Philip Johnson Jr., the president of T.E. Johnson and Sons, a property-management company, and also president of the Winston-Salem Regional Association of Realtors, said “We are still seeing multiple offers and that is not expected to change in the near term.
“We are just seeing 10 offers on a property instead of the 25+ we were seeing this past spring. The current pricing is based on a shortage of inventory and prices have increased dramatically over the last two years as a result.
“We expect prices to increase slightly and stabilize over the next 18 months.”
Q: Who is responsible for allowing the cobblestones streets of Old Salem to be paved over with asphalt? I was very grieved when I saw this and most of my acquaintances are very upset at the changes to the character of this living museum.
J.M.
Answer: The work isn’t quite complete.
Jeff Fansler, the deputy director of transportation for the City of Winston-Salem, said that “the asphalt will serve as the structural component of the roadway.
“However, the final surface course will be a fine aggregate that will restore the character of Old Salem.
“In short, another layer of small stone will be overlaid on top of the asphalt to provide the desired finish.
“The “chip seal” will consist of pea-sized gravel of a color approved by the Historic Resource Commission and will be applied directly on top of the asphalt that you see on the road way now.”
Q: I applied for a new Social Security card recently. When I received it, the instructions said, “Do not laminate.” Why can’t I laminate it?
B.W.
Answer: The Social Security Administration says not to laminate your card because, “lamination prevents detection of many security features. However, you may cover the card with plastic or other removable material if it does not damage the card.”
Road closure with a detour
The eastbound lanes of Reynolds Boulevard between Indiana Avenue and Shorefair Drive will be closed from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday. The closure will allow a contractor to install underground utilities. A detour will be posted.
