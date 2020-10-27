Ask SAM: Are the lizards I see in my yard dangerous?

Q: What is the species of the small lizards that are common in yards and around patios? Are they poisonous? What is the best way to remove them from a garage or house?
Answer: Dustin Smith, the curator of herpetology at the N.C. Zoo, offered a very detailed answer. But, the short answer is there aren't any poisonous or venomous lizards in our state.
North Carolina has about a dozen species of lizards. The most commonly seen are green anoles and five-lined skinks. Green anoles can be brown, grey, or green and sometimes have a stripe down the middle of their backs. Skinks start out with a bright blue tail but that fades as they get older. As adults, they are typically black or brown and have stripes on their sides. Larger males are brownish with a red head and the stripes may disappear. There are a few other skinks that are common and look similar, but five-lined skinks are the most common in urban areas.
Anoles are easy to capture by hand or in a small container. They may bite out of defense, but its not a hard bite. Skinks are much quicker and more difficult to capture because of their movements and low profile. They may be captured with a small, flat container or a dust pan, but be careful as their tail breaks off very easily. Although it will grow back, its best to try to avoid this.
Here is a website to help identify the lizards in your yard, https://herpsofnc.org/lizards/
Q: Can you find out what they are doing on the southbound lanes of Interstate 77 just above the Yadkin River between exits 82 and 83 in Surry County. One lane is usually closed and traffic backs up past exit 83, U.S. 21.This has been going on for at least three years, but it doesn’t appear that any work is actually being done. How much longer will it last?
Answer: Michael Pettyjohn, the N.C. Department of Transportation division engineer for Surry County said, “The lane closure on I-77 southbound North of the Yadkin River is part of the I-77 rehabilitation project from approximate mile marker 79 to mile marker 83. The particular closure mentioned involves the reconstruction of the southbound lanes of U.S. 21 Bypass as it merges with I-77 as well as the I-77 lanes to the Yadkin River Bridge and this portion of work started July 8, 2020. The entire project began in July 2018 and the contract completion date is September 2021."
Fall festival
The Winston-Salem Police Department, the Winston-Salem Police Foundation and Galilee Missionary Baptist Church will hold a Public Safety Drive-Thru Fall Festival from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday in the church parking lot at 4129 Northampton Drive, Winston-Salem. It is a free candy giveaway. This is a drive-thru event only; children will not be allowed to walk up. In addition to the candy giveaway, there will be a variety of public safety vehicles on display. Kids are encouraged to wear their Halloween costumes.
The event is sponsored by the Winston-Salem Police Foundation. Other agencies taking part in the festival include the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office, the Forsyth County Fire Department and Forsyth County Emergency Medical Services.
