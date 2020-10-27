Ask SAM: Are the lizards I see in my yard dangerous?

Q: What is the species of the small lizards that are common in yards and around patios? Are they poisonous? What is the best way to remove them from a garage or house?

Answer: Dustin Smith, the curator of herpetology at the N.C. Zoo, offered a very detailed answer. But, the short answer is there aren't any poisonous or venomous lizards in our state.

North Carolina has about a dozen species of lizards. The most commonly seen are green anoles and five-lined skinks. Green anoles can be brown, grey, or green and sometimes have a stripe down the middle of their backs. Skinks start out with a bright blue tail but that fades as they get older. As adults, they are typically black or brown and have stripes on their sides. Larger males are brownish with a red head and the stripes may disappear. There are a few other skinks that are common and look similar, but five-lined skinks are the most common in urban areas.