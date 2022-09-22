Ask SAM: Are there any international flights at PTI Airport?

Q: How many international flights fly out of Piedmont Triad International Airport?

J.F.

Answer: There are currently no international flights at PTI, said Stephanie Freeman, the marketing and customer relations manager for the Piedmont Triad Airport Authority.

The airport has international in its name because, “We have had international flights both cargo and passenger in the past,” Freeman said.

Q: When are they going to complete the road repair on South Stratford Road in the southbound, left-hand lane in the curve to the right approaching Blue Dolphin Dive Shop? There is a large, thick steel road plate that has been there for months. Everyone swerves around it to the left to avoid hitting it, which probably startles northbound drivers who see drivers crossing into the center-lane.

G.M.

Answer: Courtney Driver, the utilities director for Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Utilities, said that the plate is covering a sewer manhole that is being repaired.

“This work is on schedule to be repaired by the end of the week,” Driver said in an email.

Q: Why has the Winston-Salem Journal stopped the feature Today in History on page 2? It is one of the few things I looked forward to each day.

J.L.

Answer: Today in History is still in the Journal, it's just moved. It is now in the B-section on the page with the advice and horoscope columns and the TV round-up.

Q: I don’t answer the phone if I don’t recognize the number. Someone left me a message the other day and said they were from the Social Security office and needed to talk to me about my account. I’m not retirement age, yet, so I’m not sure what there is to talk about. I haven't called back yet. My friend thinks it’s a scam. Is this a scam?

Y.T.

Answer: Yes, in all likelihood, it is a scam.

The Office of the Inspector General, the arm of the Social Security Administration that investigates scams and Social Security fraud, said that it continually receives reports of people who are impersonating Social Security employees and calling people to try to get personal information or demand money.

"If the caller demands sensitive personal information, payment via gift card or pre-paid debit card or wire transfer, it is a scam" the agency said on its website. "If the caller makes threats when you do not comply with their request, it is a scam."

Here is additional information from the Social Security website.

If you receive a suspicious call:

1. Hang up.

2. Do not give them money or personal information.

3. Report the scam at OIG.SSA.GOV/REPORT.

Social Security employees will not demand money, threaten you, demand payment using a gift card, pre-paid debit card, cash or wire transfer.

They also will not demand personal information or bank information.

They may call or email you, but that is generally after an initial meeting.

Office volunteer needed

The Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem, 1700 Ebert St., Winston-Salem, needs an office volunteer on Thursday afternoons.

Contact Cheryl Lane at clane@shepherdscenter.org if you are interested.