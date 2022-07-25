Ask SAM: Are there any plans for the intersection of NC 801 and US 158

Q: Has a roundabout ever been considered for the intersection of N.C. 801 and U.S. 158 in Bermuda Run? So many people headed southbound on N.C. 801 take U-turns there to either go back to the Interstate 40 entrance ramps or across the street to other businesses. I have seen many close calls there.

L.R.

Answer: Help is on the way for this intersection according to Pat Ivey, the N.C. Department of Transportation division engineer for Davie County.

“NCDOT, Davie County and Bermuda Run have considered several options to improve the intersection of N.C. 801 and U.S. 158, including a roundabout. Due to the projected traffic volumes and significant adjacent property impacts, the roundabout option is no longer being considered.

“We are working with local officials to develop an intersection improvement project that can be submitted for consideration in the future State Transportation Improvement Program.

“In the interim, funding was recently allocated to construct a northbound right turn lane on NC 801 to improve the operation of the intersection. NCDOT is working on design plans for this project with construction scheduled for the summer of 2023.”

Q: My wife and I just moved to Winston-Salem. We’ll be buying a house soon but are currently in an apartment. What do we do with our recycling? Our apartment doesn’t seem to have a receptacle other than for cardboard. We’d like to know what to do now, while we rent and as homeowners in the future.

M.S.

Answer: According to the City of Winston-Salem, you can take your recyclables to the Hanes Mill Road landfill. There is a recycling drop-off for glass, metal, and paper/cardboard. It is located at 325 W. Hanes Mill Road, Winston-Salem. It is open from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday.

When you get your house, a brown 96-gallon trash cart and a blue 96-gallon recycling cart should be available. If you are missing the containers, you can request new ones through CityLink at 311 from a cell phone or through the City of Winston-Salem’s website.

Residential trash is picked up weekly and recycling every other week.

Yard waste carts are available from the city. For residents who want to purchase a yard waste cart, the total cost for cart and sticker is $130. Sticker renewal is $65 annually.

These guidelines apply to trash and recycling carts:

Only the carts issued by the city can be used.

Put your recycling rollout cart at the curb or at the edge of the pavement, with the front of cart facing the street (arrow on lid indicates which way to place the cart).

On the garbage cart, the silver lift handle for the truck hoist should be facing the street. The hinge for the lid should be away from the street.

All items must fit inside the cart and the lid must be completely closed.

Do not place the cart under low-hanging utility lines or tree limbs.

Leave at least 3 feet of space around the rollout carts.

Place only recyclables in the recycling cart. These include paper, glass, metal, and plastic bottles. Plastic grocery bags should be returned to stores that accept bags for recycling.

Place your cart at the curb, or within 5 feet of the roadway, by 6 a.m. on your collection day. Your cart must be visible and not blocked by parked vehicles or shrubs, etc. After your cart has been emptied, remove it from the curb and store safely.

Retain excess garbage for the next week's collection.

If you move from the residence, leave the carts behind for the next family. All carts remain the property of the City of Winston-Salem.