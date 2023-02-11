Q: I live in southeast Forsyth County. Why can’t a temporary recycling area be set up in Kernersville’s city yard that connects to the one that needs repaired? Looks like plenty of room to me. The only option we have now is put it the trash or drive 20 plus miles to Hanes Mill or Pfafftown. — B.G.

Answer: While it looks like there’s enough space, there’s really not, said Curtis Swisher, the Kernersville town manager.

The Kernersville recycling center is operated by Forsyth County, Swisher said, and the county has not talked to the town about a temporary collection point while repairs are made to the center.

“However, a temporary operation would have to be set-up near the entrance off McKaughan Street and there is not really a place there large enough to accommodate multiple containers,” Swisher said.

In order to accommodate a temporary site, traffic would have to go further into the city yard where town vehicles are being operated,” he said. “This is not a liability we want to incur.”

“So, it’s not likely a temporary operation could be set-up in the area close to the existing recycling center but there are probably other options in/around Kernersville that would work if the County decided to do so,” Swisher said.

Minor Barnette, director of the Forsyth County Office of Environmental Assistance and Protection, said that there isn’t a practical way to set-up a temporary location for the recycling site in Kernersville.

“A site would have to have enough space to accommodate the large containers with adequate room for them to be serviced on a surface of pavement or concrete, have secure fencing and gates, and a shelter for the attendant.

“We apologize for the inconvenience and remain hopeful the required repairs at our Lindsay Street facility will be completed as soon as possible,” Barnette said.

Curbside recycling is available for single family homes in the county, for a fee from the companies that provide trash collection.

“We are getting a lot of calls from concerned citizens and understand their frustration regarding the unfortunate but necessary temporary closure of our facility,” he said.

Follow-upAfter the question Thursday about where to dispose of unneeded medications, S.H. sent in other places that will take them.

The Winston-Salem Police Department has drop boxes for expired prescription pills. No liquids, gels, or needles are accepted. The locations are:

Burke Public Safety Center Lobby, 725 N. Cherry St., Winston-Salem

District 1 Police Station, 7836 North Point Blvd., Winston-Salem

District 2 Police Station, 1539 Waughtown St., Winston-Salem

District 3 Police Station, 2393 Winterhaven Lane, Winston-Salem

Also, there are pharmacies that will take expired or unneeded medications. Check with the pharmacy that you use.

To dispose of syringes and needles, place them in a thick plastic bottle, such as laundry detergent comes in. When the container is full, secure the top with thick tape and place it in the trash.