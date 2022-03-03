Ask SAM: Are there any shredding events coming up?

Shredding events
Here is our first list of shredding events. If your group is planning a shredding event and you want to be included on the list, please email the information to asksam@wsjournal.com or mail it to Ask SAM, 418 N. Marshall St., #100, Winston-Salem, NC 27101.
Cherry Street United Methodist Church, 117 N. Cherry St., Kernersville, will have Shamrock Shredding on site from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Donations will be accepted to support local ministries including the Salvation Army and Second Harvest Food Bank.
VFW Auxiliary to Post 5352, 618 Edgewood Street, Kernersville, will have a shredding event from 9 a.m. to noon March 19. Donations will be accepted. Proceeds will benefit veteran projects.
Mount Carmel United Methodist Church, 4265 Ebert Road, Winston Salem, will hold a paper shredding event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 26. A donation of $5 per box would be appreciated. All proceeds will benefit local missions.
The Bermuda Run Garden Club will have a shredding event from 9 a.m. to noon April 16 in the Bermuda Run Town Hall parking lot at 120 Kinderton Blvd. Important personal documents will be safely shredded. The cost is $5 (cash only) per paper grocery bag or equivalent size box. For more information, call 336-650-5518. Proceeds will benefit Davie County community programs.
Mount Tabor United Methodist Church, 3543 Robinhood Road, Winston Salem, will have a shredding event from 9 a.m. to noon April 23. They will accept monetary donations to benefit food programs serving children in Forsyth County and other missions of the United Methodist Women. Make checks payable to Mt. Tabor UMC-Circle 5. For more information, call the church 336-765-5561 or go to www.mttaborumc.org.
New Philadelphia Moravian Church, 4440 Country Club Road, Winston-Salem, will have a document shred from 9 a.m. to noon April 23. The cost is $5 per box. Enter from Kilpatrick Street. They will unload. You do not have to get out of your vehicle. The shredding is sponsored by the Advent Class. Proceeds will benefit outreach ministries of the Moravian Church. For more information, call 336-972-0494 or visit www.newphilly.org.
Fries Memorial Moravian Church, 251 N. Hawthorne Road, Winston Salem, will have a community shred day from 9 a.m. to noon April 30. Shamrock Shredding will be shredding documents on-site in the church parking lot. Donations of $5 per file box or bag are requested. Paper only, no plastic or non-paper trash will be accepted. Proceeds will benefit local youth and family ministries.
Hopewell Moravian Church will have two shredding events at the Griffith Volunteer Fire Department, 5190 Peters Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem. The first will be 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 30. The second will be 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 25. A $5 per bag or box donation is suggested.
Fairgrounds Farmers Market
Beginning Saturday, the Fairgrounds Farmers Market’s will be changing its hours. The new hours will be 6 a.m. to noon. The market had been closing at 1 p.m., but many of the vendors were sold out of merchandise by noon.
The market is open every Saturday. Enter through the parking area off 27th Street.
