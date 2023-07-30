Q: I heard something about bacteria at North Carolina beaches that have killed some people this year. What is it and how do people get it? — B.Y.F.

Answer: Although summer vacations are beginning to wind down. Here is something to keep in mind year-round when heading to the coast. There are bacteria in brackish or seawater that can cause severe illness or death if people are exposed to it.

According to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services three fatal cases of Vibrio were reported in North Carolina in July.

“Vibrio are bacteria that normally live in warm seawater or brackish water (mixed salt and freshwater, as is found in an estuary or salt marsh) and can be found worldwide. Since they are naturally found in warm waters, people with open wounds, cuts or scratches can be exposed to these bacteria through direct contact with seawater or brackish water,” NCDHHS said in a news release.

People can also be exposed to the bacteria by eating undercooked or raw oysters and shellfish.

Two of the people who died in July had cuts or abrasions when they went into the brackish water. The third went into brackish water but had also eaten personally caught seafood that wasn’t distributed commercially. NCDHHS said that investigations into the deaths are continuing, and no additional information is available.

Since 2019, of the 47 people in North Carolina who reported getting sick after being exposed to Virbio, eight have died.

“While healthy individuals typically develop mild illness, Vibrio infections can be severe or life threatening for people with weakened immune systems or chronic liver disease,” NCDHHS said.

“If you start to see signs of a skin infection after contact with brackish waters or seawater, you should contact your health care provider. Other symptoms can include diarrhea, stomach pain, vomiting, nausea, fever and chills.”

Here are suggestions from NCDHHS to reduce exposure to Vibrio:

If you have a wound (including from a recent surgery, piercing or tattoo), stay out of saltwater or brackish water, if possible. This includes wading at the beach.

Cover your wound with a waterproof bandage if it could come into contact with saltwater, brackish water or raw or undercooked seafood.

If you sustain any type of wound while in salt or brackish water (e.g., cutting your hand on a boat propeller or crab pot) immediately get out of the water and wash with soap and water.

Wash wounds and cuts thoroughly with soap and water after contact with saltwater, brackish water or raw seafood.

Thoroughly cook all shellfish to an internal temperature of at least 145 degrees Fahrenheit for 15 seconds, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Because of the ocean water temperatures going up, the areas that are reporting cases are going further north on the U.S. East Coast. That, in turn, has caused the number of Vibrio infections from brackish water to increase, NCDHHS said.

For more information about Vibrio, go to NCDHHS.gov or cdc.gov and search for Vibrio.