Ask SAM: Are there really litter boxes in school restrooms?

Q: Is there any truth to the cat litter in school bathrooms? I’ve heard this and find it hard to believe. — N.H.

Answer: This has become a talking point in the ongoing culture wars.

Some conservative politicians and commentators have said that schools are putting litter boxes in bathrooms for people who identify as animals, often not identifying the districts by name.

Although the litter box controversy was debunked months ago, Tony Dungy, a former NFL head coach and currently a football analyst for NBC Sports, brought it up again Wednesday.

In a now deleted tweet, Dungy said, “Some school districts are putting litter boxes in the school bathrooms for students who identify as cats. Very important to address every student’s needs.”

When school districts are named, all the districts have denied that they have litter boxes in bathrooms.

School districts do have an absorbent material they use to clean up, but it’s not cat litter.

Brent Campbell, the chief communications and external relations officer for the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools said that the WSFCS does not use cat litter in any form in the schools or bathrooms.

“We do have some specialized cleaning kits specifically for emergency bodily fluid clean up and they do include a granular, absorbent substance that helps absorb and solidify bodily fluid in a safe way. That substance is not cat litter or litter of any kind and is only used in emergency situations specifically designed for safe clean up.”

There are groups of humans who role-play as animals, but they say they don’t use litter boxes, according to NBC News.

“There is a real subculture of people known as furries, a community of children and adults who roleplay as anthropomorphized animal characters. But the vast majority of them still identify as humans, while sometimes adopting an animal-like persona and engaging in short-term roleplay, according to furries and experts, one of whom noted that there are no litter boxes at furry conventions. Three school-age furries told NBC News they have at times dressed up at school, typically wearing just part of their full costume such as a mask or gloves that look like paws, but they’d never heard of any furry ever asking for a litter box.”

NBC News talked with Kymera, a 14-year-old from Colorado who said she considers “being a furry is ‘just a hobby,’ akin to being a mascot.”

“I have never once heard a furry say they want to use a litter box,” Kymera said. “These rumors put us at risk of being hurt or bullied.”

Q: Where in Winston-Salem can I get state and federal tax forms in paper? — J.B.

Answer: The IRS and N.C. Department of Revenue have the forms available on their websites and they can be printed them out from your home computer.

For federal tax forms, you can go to www.usa.gov/get-tax-forms#item-35432 and print out various federal tax forms and instructions, including the 1040 form.

For North Carolina tax forms, you can go to www.ncdor.gov/taxes-forms/individual-income-tax and click on “Download Forms and Instructions.”