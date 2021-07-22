Ask SAM: Are there white squirrels in Walkertown?

Q: Is there a white squirrel population in Walkertown? On two occasions while driving through Walkertown, I have spotted what appear to be white squirrels.

C.F.

Answer: It’s certainly possible. According to information from the White Squirrel Institute in Brevard, at one time Walkertown had a white squirrel population large enough to be included in the institute’s documentation. Brevard has one of the largest white squirrel populations in the country and has a festival to celebrate them.

The White Squirrel Institute was founded in 1997 by Robert Glesener, a longtime biology, zoology, ecology professor at Brevard College.

According to the institute, “The white squirrels found in Brevard, NC, are a color variant of one of our native species of the Eastern Gray Squirrel.

“The Brevard white squirrels are leucistic, which is a condition characterized by reduced pigmentation in animals caused by a recessive allele (gene).