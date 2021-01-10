Ask SAM: Avoiding being scammed

Last week, an elderly woman in Durham was scammed out of $2,500 according to television station WTVD in Durham. The unidentified woman told the station that the scammers called her and told her they were calling from her bank. They said her stimulus check had been put in the wrong account and the callers were going to help her move it. After talking with them for two hours, she finally went to her bank, withdrew money from her savings account, went to Walmart and wired the money. She later found out that she had been scammed.
USA.gov has these tips that may help you avoid being a victim of a banking scam:
• Be suspicious if you are told to wire a portion of funds from a check you received back to a company.
• Be wary of lotteries or free trials that ask for your bank account number.
• Verify the authenticity of a cashier’s check with the bank that it is drawn on before depositing it.
• When verifying a check or the issuer, use contact information on a bank’s website.
• Don’t trust the appearance of checks or money orders. Scammers can make them look legitimate and official.
• Don’t deposit checks or money orders from strangers or companies you don’t have a relationship with.
• Don’t wire money to people or companies you don’t know.
• Don’t give your bank account number to someone who calls you, even for verification purposes.
• Don’t click on links in an email to verify your bank account.
• Don’t accept a check that includes an overpayment.
Q: I am taking a group to visit the Green Street pedestrian Bridge next week. We want to see it lighted up. Is it lit every night? And what time do the lights come on?
— P.S.
Answer: Jason Toney, with the City of Winston-Salem Transportation Department said that, “I just spoke with the contractor who installed the new Green Street Bridge lights. He informed me that the lights are wired into a photocell. With the photocell, they will automatically come on every night at dusk and will remain on until dawn the next day.”
COVID-19 testing sites
Testing is available at no-cost to the participant. Insurance will be billed if applicable, but no co-pay is charged. For individuals without insurance, the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) will be billed, again with no charge to the attendee. Testing events are subject to cancelation due to inclement weather.
• Noon-3 p.m. Monday at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds, 421 W. 27th St., Winston-Salem, enter through gate nine.
• Noon-3 p.m. Tuesday at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds, 421 W. 27th St., Winston-Salem, enter through gate nine.
• Noon- 3 p.m. Thursday at Triangle EMS Station, 3260 Kernersville Road, Winston-Salem.
• 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds, 421 W. 27th St., Winston-Salem, enter through gate nine.
For more information or testing sites in other counties, go to covid19.ncdhhs.gov/about-covid-19/testing/find-my-testing-place/pop-testing-sites.
Shredding events
We've had some inquiries about upcoming shredding events. At this point we have not heard of any. When we do, we'll pass the information along. Usually, shredding events take place in the spring, closer to April 15, when taxes are due and summer.
SAM’s 5 favorite questions of 2020
Although there have been several Playboy photoshoots in Winston-Salem for the magazine’s “Girls of the ACC” edition, this photoshoot was for a…
HOAs, for the most part, are not known for having a sense of humor or whimsy. This reader was concerned that in light of the pandemic their HO…
This reader wondered what had happened to straight ticket voting in North Carolina, not realizing it had not been available since Jan. 1, 2014.
Having been an adult college student, I appreciated the opportunity to let people who are interested in going back to college find out how it’…
Email: AskSAM@wsjournal.com
Online: journalnow.com/asksam
Write: Ask SAM, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101