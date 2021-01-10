Ask SAM: Avoiding being scammed

Last week, an elderly woman in Durham was scammed out of $2,500 according to television station WTVD in Durham. The unidentified woman told the station that the scammers called her and told her they were calling from her bank. They said her stimulus check had been put in the wrong account and the callers were going to help her move it. After talking with them for two hours, she finally went to her bank, withdrew money from her savings account, went to Walmart and wired the money. She later found out that she had been scammed.