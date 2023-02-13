Valentine’s Day is Tuesday. It’s traditionally a day to celebrate your love for someone and let them know they have a special place in your heart. If you haven't gotten your sweetheart a gift, it's not too late.

However, there are people who prey on the vulnerabilities of people who are lonely in order to steal money from them. They are called romance scammers.

“Reports show romance scammers often use dating apps to target people looking for love. But reports of romance scams that start with unexpected private messages on social media platforms are even more common. In fact, 40% of people who said they lost money to a romance scam last year said the contact started on social media; 19% said it started on a website or app. Many people reported that the scammer then quickly moved the sweet talk to WhatsApp, Google Chat, or Telegram,” the FTC said.

According to the Federal Trade Commission, “Romance scammers tell all sorts of lies to steal your heart and money and reports to the FTC show those lies are working. Last year’s romance scam numbers looked a lot like 2021 all over again, and it’s not a pretty picture. In 2022, nearly 70,000 people reported a romance scam, and reported losses hit a staggering $1.3 billion. The median reported loss: $4,400.”

They will tell you that they can’t meet you in person because they are in the military or working on an oil rig, so they can't meet you. Then they will begin agreeing with you on almost everything. Anything you enjoy, they enjoy. If you don’t like something, they don’t like it. They will do whatever they can to make you believe that they are the perfect match for you.

After they gain your confidence, they will start asking for money. They may claim to need money because they are sick or in jail. Others will claim to be successful investors and offer to help you make money by investing your money, which they keep, and you don't get anything in return.

“In another twist, they might say they’ve shipped you a valuable package (not true), which requires you to send money for 'customs' or some other made-up fee. It’s all a lie. You send the money, and the package never turns up,” the FTC said.

If they ask you to send money by wire transfer, or the numbers on gift card, beware. They are a scammer.

If you think you are being scammed, the FTC advises to immediately stop communicating with the scammer.

The FTC also advises:

• "Talk to someone you trust and pay attention if your friends or family say they're concerned about your new love interest.

• "Do a search for the type of job the person has to see if other people have heard similar stories.

• "For example, you could do a search for 'oil rig scammer' or 'US Army scammer.' Do a reverse image search of the person' profile picture to see if it's associated with another name or with details that don't match up — those are signs of a scam."

To report a scam, contact the website or app where you met the scammer. It can also be reported to the FTC at ReportFraud.ftc.gov.