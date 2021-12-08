 Skip to main content
Ask SAM: Bamboo is blocking drivers' view
Ask SAM: Bamboo is blocking drivers' view

Q: Can something be done about the bamboo plants that are growing on Germanton Road (N.C. 8) and Rock Spring Drive? They are blocking the view of traffic.

D.S.

Answer: Keith Finch, the vegetation management director for the City of Winston-Salem, explained what happens in cases such as this one.

“The short answer is yes — maybe. It is against city ordinance for vegetation to interfere with motorists on a city street or interfere with a motorist’s vision at a city intersection.

“If the vegetation meets this criteria and is in front of an occupied dwelling or business, we will send the owner a notice letting them know of the situation and the need for them to remedy the problem.

“If not, the City can take care of the problem. We will investigate and see which path we need to follow.”

Q: Given the continuing tragedy of school shootings and deaths in communities across America (including ours at Mount Tabor), has the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County school board and school administration yet established a viable plan in response to our tragedy here in Winston-Salem/Forsyth County?

D.S.

Answer: Brent Campbell, the chief marketing and communications officer for the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools said that the short answer is yes. The system has been working with law enforcement after the local events occurred to make improvements.

“WS/FCS Superintendent Tricia McManus outlined our plans on multiple occasions for both the Board of Education and parents. Those meetings and all their agenda items and updates can be found on our website, under the “Meetings” tab on the Board of Education page,” Campbell said.

“Of particular note, the Safety and Security Informational Workshop on 10/7/2021 is really where plans and information is outlined. The supporting materials are all there.

Folks also always watch previous meetings or meetings live as they happen by going to the Board of Education page and clicking on the Board of Education Videos tab and following it to the archive of meetings,” he said.

Q: Do you know if any Winston-Salem/Forsyth County high schools have ever performed in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade?

J.W.

Answer: Brent Campbell said the folks at the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools went through their records.

“We have checked and checked, as best as we can determine we do not think we have ever had a WS/FCS marching band take part in Macy’s parade. We have some interested in the future, though,” Campbell said.

Toys for Tots drop-off locationsSAM has received requests from people who want to know where they can drop off toys for the Toys for Tots program, sponsored by the Marine Corps Reserve.

Here are the locations that we know of:

Toys for Tots Operations Center, 3010 Healy Drive, Suite 100, Winston-Salem

All Planet Fitness locations

All Flow Auto locations

All Shurgart Homes locations

All Sam’s Club locations

Marine Corps Recruiting Office at Hanes Mall

Coldwell Banker Advantage Realtors

Twin Peaks restaurant

Long & Foster Realtors

Wise Man Brewing

Old Nick’s Pub

Sonic Drive-In

Bee Safe Storage

L A Fitness

Raylen Vineyards

WTOB Radio

WXII-TV Channel 12

The Phoenix Company

Bethania Moravian Church

North Carolina Department of Labor

Thunderbirds Hockey Team at the Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Thank you

S.C. wanted to thank someone: “To the kind person(s) who found and turned in my earring at the Walmart on Hanes Mill Road between Nov. 23 and 29; whoever and wherever you are, I hope you read this and know how much you are appreciated. I offer my heartfelt thanks and wish you a happy holiday season.”

Correction

The website for visitpearlharbor was misspelled in Tuesday’s column.

Melissa Hall

Melissa Hall, Straight Answer Ma’am

Email: AskSAM@wsjournal.com

Online: journalnow.com/asksam

Write: Ask SAM, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101

