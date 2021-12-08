Ask SAM: Bamboo is blocking drivers' view

Q: Can something be done about the bamboo plants that are growing on Germanton Road (N.C. 8) and Rock Spring Drive? They are blocking the view of traffic.

D.S.

Answer: Keith Finch, the vegetation management director for the City of Winston-Salem, explained what happens in cases such as this one.

“The short answer is yes — maybe. It is against city ordinance for vegetation to interfere with motorists on a city street or interfere with a motorist’s vision at a city intersection.

“If the vegetation meets this criteria and is in front of an occupied dwelling or business, we will send the owner a notice letting them know of the situation and the need for them to remedy the problem.

“If not, the City can take care of the problem. We will investigate and see which path we need to follow.”

Q: Given the continuing tragedy of school shootings and deaths in communities across America (including ours at Mount Tabor), has the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County school board and school administration yet established a viable plan in response to our tragedy here in Winston-Salem/Forsyth County?