Ask SAM: BBB warning about online scam

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Because of the pandemic, more people are turning to online shopping. The Better Business Bureau of Central and Northwest North Carolina is warning people of a rise in online scamming of people buying cars, trucks, and particularly recreation vehicles.

The national bureau did an investigation and “found that thousands of consumers have fallen victim to this scam with losses in the millions of dollars.”

Usually, the scammer will advertise the vehicles online or in free magazines. The scammer will tell the buyer to wire money to an escrow company that will hold the payment for a period of time. After the payment is made, the buyer discovers that the escrow company doesn’t exist and the scammer and the money disappear.

“Buying a vehicle online from a reputable seller can be a safe and convenient way to shop during COVID-19, but as with any high-profile situation, scammers are finding ways to take advantage of unwitting buyers,” said Lechelle Yates, the director of communications for BBB of Central and Northwest NC. “Consumers should use extreme caution so as not to let a low price and a sad story lure them into paying for a vehicle that does not exist.”

Some red flags for this scam include:

• The asking price is lower than the market value of the vehicle.