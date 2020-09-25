Ask SAM: BBB warning about online scam

Because of the pandemic, more people are turning to online shopping. The Better Business Bureau of Central and Northwest North Carolina is warning people of a rise in online scamming of people buying cars, trucks, and particularly recreation vehicles.
The national bureau did an investigation and “found that thousands of consumers have fallen victim to this scam with losses in the millions of dollars.”
Usually, the scammer will advertise the vehicles online or in free magazines. The scammer will tell the buyer to wire money to an escrow company that will hold the payment for a period of time. After the payment is made, the buyer discovers that the escrow company doesn’t exist and the scammer and the money disappear.
“Buying a vehicle online from a reputable seller can be a safe and convenient way to shop during COVID-19, but as with any high-profile situation, scammers are finding ways to take advantage of unwitting buyers,” said Lechelle Yates, the director of communications for BBB of Central and Northwest NC. “Consumers should use extreme caution so as not to let a low price and a sad story lure them into paying for a vehicle that does not exist.”
Some red flags for this scam include:
• The asking price is lower than the market value of the vehicle.
• The seller shares a sad story, such as claiming: to be in the military and being deployed overseas in the near future; or that the car belonged to a husband or adult child who recently died and it brings painful memories.
• You cannot meet the seller or inspect the car in person.
• The seller wants to use a third party to hold the money.
In addition to telling consumers how to recognize and avoid vehicle escrow scams, the report recommends:
• That law-enforcement efforts to battle this fraud continue or increase. Coordination and training in this fraud throughout the law enforcement community could prove useful.
• International cooperation between law enforcement agencies should be a priority.
• BBB should continue to share information with law enforcement and educate the public about red flags for this fraud.
• The platforms that scammers use should consider ways they can improve efforts to screen out deceptive ads and educate users on how to avoid them.
Who to contact if you are the victim of a vehicle escrow scam:
• Better Business Bureau - file a complaint with your local BBB if you lost money or report a scam online at to BBB Scam Tracker.
• Federal Trade Commission (FTC) - file a complaint online at ftccomplaintassistant.gov or call 877-FTC-Help (877-382-4357).
• FBI Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) - file a complaint online at 3.gov/complaint.
• Canadian Anti Fraud Centre - file a report online at antifraudcentre-centreantifraude.ca or call 1-888-495-8501.
• The platform where you saw a suspected bad ad such as:
-- Craigslist -sfbay.craigslist.org/contact
-- Facebook Marketplace - facebook.com/help
--eBay - Forward suspicious emails to spoof@ebay.com
336-727-7308
Ask SAM, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.