Ask SAM: Be wary of people trying to sell car warranties

SAM has heard from readers who are getting calls about buying a warranty for their cars.
And those readers are right to be worried: Such calls are often used by scammers to get personal information.
The FCC offers these tips to avoid being scammed by "car warranty" offers:
* Don't give the caller any personal information unless you can verify you are dealing directly with a legitimate company that you have an established business relationship with. "Telephone scammers are good at what they do and may imply that they work for a company you trust," according to the FCC.
* "If you have caller ID, screen all incoming calls. Legitimate telemarketers are required to transmit or display their phone number and the name and/or the phone number of the company they're representing," according to the FCC.
* The display must include a phone number that you can call during regular business hours to ask that the company no longer call you.
* "Be cautious. Even if the number appears to be authentic, criminals engage in caller ID "spoofing," using technology to disguise their identity. It's best not to answer a call at all, or if you do, to hang up immediately.
* Do not respond to any questions, especially those that can be answered with "Yes." A scammer may record that answer and use it fraudulently to make it sound like you have agreed to a "deal" they are offering.
* If a call comes from someone claiming to represent a company you deal with, hang up and call the phone number on your billing statement, not the number that just called you.
* If you answer a call or recording that asks you to hit a button to stop getting the calls, just hang up. "Scammers often use this trick to identify potential targets," the FCC warns.
* Check with your phone company to see if they have any call blocking tools or apps that you can download to your mobile device to block unwanted calls.
* Be sure you are registered with the Do Not Call List (www.donotcall.gov), since legitimate telemarketers consult that list to avoid calling people who don't want to be called - and then you will know the odds are stronger the caller is not legit.
Q: I noticed a surcharge on my credit card receipt and I wasn’t sure what it was for. Were they charging me for using a credit card?
N.B.
Answer: Yes, merchants can charge a fee for using credit cards.
"Businesses are charged a processing charge by their credit card processing company for accepting the credit card," said a spokesperson for the N.C. Retail Merchants Association.
"The average credit card processing fees range from about 1.3% to 4%, plus the payment processor's cut, which can vary depending on the processor.
“To process credit card payments, merchants must pay interchange fees, assessment fees, and processing fees. There is not a federal or state law prohibiting the ice cream eatery from charging the surcharge which is similar in nature to a gas station charging you a lesser price per gallon for cash versus credit.
“However, businesses must process credit cards in accordance with their merchant processing agreement with Visa/Mastercard/American Express which may or may not restrict these charges."
