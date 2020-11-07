Ask SAM: Callers are offering me free braces. Scam?

Q: I have been receiving many (sometimes 7 or 8 a day) calls from Medicare Pain Center offering me a free brace for my knee or back. It's always from a person with an American name but heavy accent. The calls are always from a different location (Kansas, New Mexico, and so on). They have my name, age, and address correct. Then they ask how long I've had this pain and what level of pain. At this point I then stop talking or hang up. I'm assuming the next question would be for me to give them my Social Security number, which I know not to do. Do you know if these are legit calls or as I suspect, just another scam?
— T.S.
Answer: Sam Matthews, the executive director of the Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem, shared information from the Federal Trade Commission:
“Scammers have been targeting Medicare recipients with a scheme to get 'free or low-cost' back and knee braces. They’re calling, running television ads, and mailing letters to get people to give their Medicare information. But if you give them your information, they’ll use it to fraudulently bill Medicare for braces or other medical equipment. This uses up your medical benefits, which means you might not be able to get the right brace later, if your doctor prescribes one.
If you or someone you know is covered by Medicare, please share these ideas on how to avoid these scams:
- If someone calls and says they’re from Medicare and offers you a “free” or “low cost” brace, hang up right away. No one from Medicare will call you with such an offer. It’s a scam.
- Never give your Medicare or other personal information over the phone to anyone who calls asking for it.
- If you suspect someone is using your Medicare information, check your Medicare Summary Notice to be sure you (and Medicare) are only being charged for services you really got.
- If you need a brace or another type of medical equipment or prescription, talk to your doctor. Sellers on the phone don’t know what you need — and you may need nothing.
- Don’t accept medical equipment you get in the mail — unless you or your doctor ordered it. If it comes to your door and you didn’t order it, you can keep it as a gift. You don’t have to pay for things you didn’t order.
- Find out more about Medicare fraud by visiting CMS.gov or calling 800-MEDICARE (800-633-4227). Also, read the FTC’s article on medi-cal identity theft.
If you’ve seen or heard about this or other scams, report it to the FTC online or by calling 1-877-FTC-HELP (1-877-382-4357).”
While we're on the subject of Medicare
The Shepherd’s Center will provide free assistance during the annual Medicare open enrollment period that is taking place through Dec. 7. Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, Medicare beneficiaries in Forsyth County will be assisted locally as much as possible through telephone or other virtual platforms.
The center’s assistance will be provided by volunteers, staff, and the N.C. Seniors’ Health Insurance Information Program (SHIIP). One hour appointments will be offered during the period subject to the availability of counselors. Some referrals may be made to the SHIIP state office in Raleigh.
Appointments are required and can be made by calling the Shepherd’s Center at 336-748-0217 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.
