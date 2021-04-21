Ask SAM: Can a COVID-19 vaccination affect a mammogram?

Q: How long should I wait to get a mammogram after getting a COVID-19 vaccine? I’ve read that you should wait at least a few weeks. Is that true?
D.Y.
Answer: To answer your question, SAM turned to the folks at Novant Health Inc. Women should try to have a mammogram before having their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine or wait at least four to six weeks after finishing their vaccinations before having a mammogram, Novant says on its website.
Dr. Nicole Abinanti says on the site that in clinical trials “up to 16 percent of patients” experienced swelling of the lymph nodes within two to four days after having a vaccination. The swelling may last 10 days or longer.
Abinanti said women should tell their doctor they have had a COVID-19 vaccination and which arm the shot was given in.
“We are asking all of our patients if they’ve gotten the vaccine. So, this doesn’t only apply to patients that are getting mammograms." she said. “It also applies to women receiving a high-risk screening MRI.”
Abinanti said that if swollen lymph nodes are found during a screening, it will be followed up with an ultrasound. If the nodes remain swollen, a biopsy is performed.
“The current SBI guidance is not to go right to biopsy if there has been a recent vaccine given on the side of the enlarged lymph nodes, but to offer the patient a follow-up appointment about eight to 12 weeks after the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to make sure the lymph nodes are decreasing in size,” she said.
Q: We live in Stokes County and have problems with cats coming onto our property, getting onto cars and digging in flowerbeds. Are there any laws about cats here? Also, would animal control know if these cats have ever been vaccinated?
C.G.
Answer: Scottie Kiser, the director of Stokes County Animal Control, said that there are no laws about cats running at large.
But if you're having a problems with cats, dogs or other animals running loose, Kiser suggests calling animal control.
“A call can be generated and an officer can respond to the location and speak with the cat owners in regards to the situation and ask them to see proof of rabies vaccinations for the animals. If they are unable to provide proof of rabies an officer can enforce the law against rabies,” Kiser said.
Animal control can also assist in trapping cats that come onto your property.
The number for Stokes County Animal Control is 336-994-2788.
Medicine disposal
LaShanda Millner-Murphy, a spokeswoman for the Forsyth County Sherriff's Office, said people who can't make Saturday's prescription drug drop-off are still able to safely dispose of medications.
The sheriff's office has a Medication Drop in the lobby of the Forsyth County Public Safety Building, 301 N. Church St., Winston-Salem. It is open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday thru Friday.
People can drop off prescription medications, prescription patches, over-the-counter medications, vitamins, samples, and medication for pets.
The site doesn't accept needles, medications from businesses or clinics, ointments, lotions, liquids, aerosol cans, inhalers, hydrogen peroxide or thermometers.
"Disposing of medications properly is a way to protect our community and the environment," Millner-Murphy said.
