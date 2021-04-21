Ask SAM: Can a COVID-19 vaccination affect a mammogram?

Q: How long should I wait to get a mammogram after getting a COVID-19 vaccine? I’ve read that you should wait at least a few weeks. Is that true?

Answer: To answer your question, SAM turned to the folks at Novant Health Inc. Women should try to have a mammogram before having their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine or wait at least four to six weeks after finishing their vaccinations before having a mammogram, Novant says on its website.

Dr. Nicole Abinanti says on the site that in clinical trials “up to 16 percent of patients” experienced swelling of the lymph nodes within two to four days after having a vaccination. The swelling may last 10 days or longer.

Abinanti said women should tell their doctor they have had a COVID-19 vaccination and which arm the shot was given in.

“We are asking all of our patients if they’ve gotten the vaccine. So, this doesn’t only apply to patients that are getting mammograms." she said. “It also applies to women receiving a high-risk screening MRI.”

Abinanti said that if swollen lymph nodes are found during a screening, it will be followed up with an ultrasound. If the nodes remain swollen, a biopsy is performed.