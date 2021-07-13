Ask SAM: Can bags of shredded paper be placed in recycling bins in Winston-Salem?

Q: We shred our paper in a home shredder, which collects the shredded paper in a large plastic bag. Since plastic bags cannot be put in our curbside recycling bin, what is the best way to correctly dispose of this shredded paper?
Answer: Almost every rule has an exception and bags of shredded paper are that exception. Bagged shredded paper can be placed in recycle bins.
"This is a great question as it is a confusing rule," said Helen Peplowski, the director of sustainability for the City of Winston-Salem. "Shredded paper is the only exception to the no-plastic bag rule. Waste Management asks that residents do bag their shredded paper in a clear plastic bag. The clear bag is necessary so those sorting the material at the material recovery facility can tell what the material is and it won't end up as contamination/trash."
Q: I live in Forsyth County, between the Winston-Salem city limits and the Kernersville town limits. As such, we have no options for yard waste service. Rural Garbage Service picks up trash and recycling, but not yard waste. Are there any options in my area for yard waste?
Answer: For residents in unincorporated parts of the county there are a couple of places you can take yard waste.
Minor Barnette, the director of the Forsyth County Office of Environmental Assistance and Protection, said that in North Carolina yard waste is banned from landfills, “so facilities that accept it process it for beneficial reuse. For anyone who is able to transport it to an approved facility, a few options are available.”
Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Utilities has two yard waste facilities, Overdale Yard Waste Facility, 4010 Old Milwaukee Lane, Winston-Salem and the Forum 52 Yard Waste Facility, 180 Northstar Drive, Rural Hall.
Here are the current rates for the Overdale and Forum 52 facilities:
Rate per ton:
Yard waste processing: $32/ton
Flat rate charges:
Cargo vehicles (pick-ups with unaltered bed, ½-ton maximum; full size vans): $12
Single axle trailers (8 feet long or less, and 3.5 feet high): $12
Automobiles, mini-vans, station wagons, SUVs: $4
Deposit (Price based on scale weight after re-weigh):
Cargo vehicles (pick-ups with unaltered bed, ½-ton maximum: full size vans)
Deposit: $12
Minimum: $7
Single axle trailers (8 feet long or less, and 3.5 feet high)
Deposit: $12
Minimum: $7
Q: Several years ago, along the outbound lane of Country Club Road, Forsyth Country Club planted some shrubbery that has grown to provide a large divider between the road and the golf course. Unfortunately, that shrubbery is now growing out over the roadway and can impede vehicles. Who is responsible for trimming the growth?
Answer: Lee Smith, the chief operating officer of Forsyth Country Club, said the club is responsible for the shrubs.
“Those hollies are the property of the club and are pruned regularly," Smith said. "Due to the proximity to the street, we utilize an outside contractor to do this work. They will be pruned sometime in the next few weeks.”
