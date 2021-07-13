Ask SAM: Can bags of shredded paper be placed in recycling bins in Winston-Salem?

Q: We shred our paper in a home shredder, which collects the shredded paper in a large plastic bag. Since plastic bags cannot be put in our curbside recycling bin, what is the best way to correctly dispose of this shredded paper?

C.W.

Answer: Almost every rule has an exception and bags of shredded paper are that exception. Bagged shredded paper can be placed in recycle bins.

"This is a great question as it is a confusing rule," said Helen Peplowski, the director of sustainability for the City of Winston-Salem. "Shredded paper is the only exception to the no-plastic bag rule. Waste Management asks that residents do bag their shredded paper in a clear plastic bag. The clear bag is necessary so those sorting the material at the material recovery facility can tell what the material is and it won't end up as contamination/trash."

Q: I live in Forsyth County, between the Winston-Salem city limits and the Kernersville town limits. As such, we have no options for yard waste service. Rural Garbage Service picks up trash and recycling, but not yard waste. Are there any options in my area for yard waste?

A.T.