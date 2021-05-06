Ask SAM: Can cassette tapes be recycled?

Q: My church has hundreds of used cassettes. Where and how are we to dispose of them? Trash or Recycle?

B.E.

Answer: Helen Peplowski, the sustainability director for the City of Winston-Salem, said that “To my knowledge those need to be thrown in the regular trash, as cassettes are made up of a couple of different resin materials that can't be recycled with the other acceptable plastics of the curbside program," she said.

SAM found a company called GreenDisk in Issaquah, Washington. It recycles or destroys electronics, computer devices, VHS and audio tapes and other technological trash, for a price.

You can pack up 25 pounds of the trash in a box you provide and ship it to them for $14.95 per pound plus shipping. Other options are available.

GreenDisk subjects the tapes to a strong electro magnet and permanently deletes all the data on the tape. The tape is removed and destroyed. The plastic cases are consolidated are shipped to a regrinding facility and eventually become part of another product.

For more information about GreenDisk and a list of the items that it will take, go to www.greendisk.com.