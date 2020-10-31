Ask SAM: Can drone operators record people without permission?

Additionally NCGS 14-401.25 makes it a Class A1 Misdemeanor to “publish or disseminate images taken by a person through the use of infrared or other similar thermal imaging technology attached to an unmanned aircraft system, and revealing individuals, materials or activities inside of a structure without the consent of the property owner.” So, in certain circumstances it can be legal, unless the UAS operator is violating the specifics of the Statute.

Citizens can report unlawful use of Unmanned Aircraft Systems to their local police department or the FAA Flight Standards District Office located at Piedmont Triad International Airport at 336-369-3900. In addition, more detail can be found at https://www.faa.gov/uas/.

Q: On Peace Haven Road between Robinhood and Country Club roads two stop lights were going to be installed. I’ve seen evidence at Allistair Road of a stoplight going in but nothing on Mountain View Road. Is there going to be a stop light installed on Mountain View?

S.M.