Ask SAM: Can drone operators record people without permission?

Q: Someone recently flew a drone over our house while our children were playing outside. This thing was presumably recording or transmitting a video feed to someone. Is it legal for random people to fly drones over other people's homes and possibly/probably record them?
K.R.
Answer: Lt. John Morris of the Winston-Salem Police Department had this explanation of drone use, “The use of Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) is governed by the FAA and by North Carolina General Statutes. FAA Regulation 14 CFR Part 107 states that it is unlawful to “fly over people unless they are participating in the Operation.” That same regulation requires all UAS be registered and that UAS pilots must be certified. It is important to note that the FAA has exclusive jurisdiction over all airspace, no matter the device. North Carolina state laws differ on the type of device being flown, further details can be found at https://www.ncdot.gov/divisions/aviation/uas/Pages/default.aspx
North Carolina General Statute 15A-300.1(B) regulates the use of UAS as well. It states specifically “no person shall use a UAS to conduct surveillance of a person or dwelling without their consent or to photograph an individual without their consent for the purpose of publishing or otherwise publicly disseminating the photograph.”
Additionally NCGS 14-401.25 makes it a Class A1 Misdemeanor to “publish or disseminate images taken by a person through the use of infrared or other similar thermal imaging technology attached to an unmanned aircraft system, and revealing individuals, materials or activities inside of a structure without the consent of the property owner.” So, in certain circumstances it can be legal, unless the UAS operator is violating the specifics of the Statute.
Citizens can report unlawful use of Unmanned Aircraft Systems to their local police department or the FAA Flight Standards District Office located at Piedmont Triad International Airport at 336-369-3900. In addition, more detail can be found at https://www.faa.gov/uas/.
Q: On Peace Haven Road between Robinhood and Country Club roads two stop lights were going to be installed. I’ve seen evidence at Allistair Road of a stoplight going in but nothing on Mountain View Road. Is there going to be a stop light installed on Mountain View?
S.M.
Answer: Jeff Fansler, the deputy director of the City of Winston-Salem Department of Transportation said, “Work has started at the Allistair location as indicated below. We plan to complete that signal before starting work at Mountain View. Once the signal is complete at Peace Haven and Allistair and should funding allow, we will bid and build the signal at Mountain View. We will not construct them concurrently to minimize the impact to the traffic along the corridor.”
Thanksgiving is coming, and we're starting to get questions from readers about what restaurants will be open on the holiday. Owners and managers of restaurants that will be open Thanksgiving Day can let us know at asksam@wsjournal.com. Include times, address, whether special menu items will be available or customers can order off the regular menu, and whether reservations are required or encouraged. The list will be published as we hear from restaurants.
