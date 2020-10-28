Ask SAM: Can HOAs cancel trick or treating?

Answer: Lawson Newton, an attorney specializing in real estate law had this explanation, “The answer to the reader’s inquiry is a resounding 'Yes, but…' Let me begin to explain by stating (1) nothing surprises this country lawyer anymore and (2) the Board of Directors of a Homeowners Association (HOA) must have either statutory basis or basis found in its Declaration to implement and enforce most, if not all, rules and regulations which the HOA promulgates. In general, North Carolina General Statute 47F-3-102 empowers the Board of the HOA to (a) impose rules and regulations and (b) regulate the use of common area. Similar enabling language is found in most Declarations which characteristically empower the Board to 'protect and provide for the general welfare of the community.' All that being said, a Board might well be able to justify the cancellation of 'Trick or Treat' activities and justify same as an effort to protect the general welfare of the community and its common area. However, I can only imagine the 'howling' that will inevitably erupt should a Board seek to totally cancel 'Trick or Treat' activities. Not to mention the likelihood that enforcement of such a regulation might lead to more negative results than one can imagine! Just try to take away those candy bags from those six-year-olds, right? Better judgment by the Board might be to impose reasonable rules (time frames, accompanying adults, asking owners to 'light up' the houses/lots for safety) as opposed to an across the board cancellation. This might be met by better understanding and acceptance by the association membership as opposed to the thought that its Board is the 'Halloween Police' and leaving the membership to wonder if the Easter Egg Hunt or Christmas Carol Singing is next on the docket to be cancelled. Again, the answer is a clear and convincing yes….but.”