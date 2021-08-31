Ask SAM: Can I ask my dentist if the staff has been vaccinated against COVID?

SAM has gotten questions lately asking if it’s acceptable to ask if the staff members of dental offices have been vaccinated against COVID-19. Another reader dropped their long-time dentist after refusing to allow an unvaccinated dental hygienist to treat them. That reader wanted to know if there was a list of dentists who have been vaccinated.
Here is what Bobby D. White, the CEO/Legal Counsel for the North Carolina State Board of Dental Examiners said.
1. "A patient certainly has the right to ask a dentist about the vaccination status of office staff. At the same time, the dentist and any member of the office staff has a right not to disclose vaccination status, which is considered private protected health information under federal law.
"Many dentists are disclosing (and may even advertise) their own vaccination status to patients as a “best practice” for their office. However, even if they know the vaccination status of employees, the dentist cannot disclose the information without the specific permission of the employee."
2. "In this scenario, it appears that the dentist and staff members have voluntarily revealed their vaccination status to a patient. The patient then used the information to make a choice based on the office’s inability or unwillingness to respond to the patient’s treatment preference.
"Patients certainly have the right to make that choice. To the best of my knowledge there is no 'master list' of dentists who have volunteered to publish the vaccination status of themselves and their office staff. We certainly do not maintain such a list in this office."
Q: Who is the lady in the Colfax Furniture commercials?
T.S.
Answer: Mandy Jeffries is the spokeswoman for the furniture store and she has a long history with the company. Here is a little bit about her.
“I saw your inquiry come through and wanted to make sure I responded. So the spokesperson is me, Mandy Jeffries. I am the president of Colfax Furniture and oversee the everyday operations of our four locations and central warehouse.
“I have two wonderful kids and two new puppies so between Colfax and them, I keep pretty busy.
“My mom and aunt started Colfax 56 years ago and I was blessed with the opportunity to come in the company in 2011. It’s been challenging, but fun! I get to work with my mom everyday — what could be better than that.
“I'm glad your readers see my commercials — I always wonder.”
Q: In the editorial cartoon that ran on Aug. 28, there are five mounted figures shown. Of the four grouped together on dark horses, what do the two middle figures depict?
J.M.
Answer: The cartoon is the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse. Pat Byrnes, who drew the cartoon explained who is represented in the cartoon.
“First of all, neither of them is Pestilence. Everyone, including me, thinks that Pestilence is or should be one of the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse, but it isn’t. Go figure.
“The Four Horsemen are, pictured from left to right, War, Famine, Conquest, and Death. In the cartoon, War and Death are easy to spot. Between them, Famine is the gaunt one, and Conquest is the fatter one in modern conquest attire.”
Email: AskSAM@wsjournal.com
Online: journalnow.com/asksam
Write: Ask SAM, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101