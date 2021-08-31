Ask SAM: Can I ask my dentist if the staff has been vaccinated against COVID?

SAM has gotten questions lately asking if it’s acceptable to ask if the staff members of dental offices have been vaccinated against COVID-19. Another reader dropped their long-time dentist after refusing to allow an unvaccinated dental hygienist to treat them. That reader wanted to know if there was a list of dentists who have been vaccinated.

Here is what Bobby D. White, the CEO/Legal Counsel for the North Carolina State Board of Dental Examiners said.

1. "A patient certainly has the right to ask a dentist about the vaccination status of office staff. At the same time, the dentist and any member of the office staff has a right not to disclose vaccination status, which is considered private protected health information under federal law.

"Many dentists are disclosing (and may even advertise) their own vaccination status to patients as a “best practice” for their office. However, even if they know the vaccination status of employees, the dentist cannot disclose the information without the specific permission of the employee."

2. "In this scenario, it appears that the dentist and staff members have voluntarily revealed their vaccination status to a patient. The patient then used the information to make a choice based on the office’s inability or unwillingness to respond to the patient’s treatment preference.