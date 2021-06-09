Ask SAM: Can I buy pot in Virginia next month?

Q: When can I buy pot in Virginia? Does it begin next month?
Answer: You're going to have to wait a few more years to buy marijuana in Virginia.
Virginia lawmakers voted earlier this year to begin the process of legalizing recreational pot, the first Southern state to do so. Starting July 1, Virginia residents 21 and older can possess up to one ounce of cannabis. Up to four marijuana plants can be grown per household.
If you have more than an ounce but less than a pound, you face a fine of up to $25. If you’re caught with more than a pound, you face a felony charge and could get up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000, if convicted.
Retail sales are not slated to begin until Jan. 1, 2024.
Backyard trash pickup
Starting July 1, the city will stop providing backyard garbage collection to any household that has not submitted a letter from a medical provider verifying that no one in the house is capable of rolling a garbage cart to the curb.
The letter must be dated and printed on the medical practice's letterhead.
Existing exemptions from curbside garbage collection will no longer be in effect. Households that currently have an exemption will have to apply for a new exemption and submit the letter from their medical provider.
The Sanitation Division will be sending letters to the houses that currently have backyard garbage collection, notifying the residents of the pending change and the need to reapply.
This change does not affect backyard recycling collections.
Additional information and the curbside exemption application form are posted at CityofWS.org/Sanitation or you can get one by calling CityLink 311.
Campground closed
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has announced that the Warrior Creek campground at the W. Kerr Scott Dam and Reservoir at Wilkesboro will remain closed through the 2021 recreation season.
In March, a large sinkhole developed and caused the road at the entrance to the campground to collapse. The road is impassable.
The corps hopes to have repair plans made and the contract process complete later this year, with the repair work beginning in 2022.
Summer Food Service Program
The following locations will be part of the Summer Food Service Program and will be serving lunch, and in some locations breakfast or snacks, to children. The program runs from June 14 through Aug. 20.
*First Baptist Child Development Center
210 Village Drive, Lexington
Noon-1 p.m. and 4-5 p.m.
*Ezekiel AME Zion Church
314 E. Fourth St., Lexington
Noon-1 p.m. lunch only
*Friendly Hill Apartments
315 Motor Road, Winston-Salem
Noon-1 p.m. and 4-5 p.m.
*K&W Cafeteria Hanes Mill Road
800 E. Hanes Mill Road, Winston-Salem
11 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
*K&W Cafeteria Healy Drive,
3300 Healy Drive, Winston-Salem
11 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
*K&W Cafeteria Friendly Shopping Center
3300 Northline Ave., Greensboro
11 a.m. 1:30 p.m.
*River Birch Apartments
312 N. Swing Road, Greensboro
11 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
*Smarties, LLC
1520 Marin St., Suite 106, Winston-Salem
8-9 a.m.
*Tweenie Toes
4348 Morningside Drive, Winston-Salem
8-9 a.m. and noon-1 p.m.
