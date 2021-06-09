Ask SAM: Can I buy pot in Virginia next month?

Q: When can I buy pot in Virginia? Does it begin next month?

R.R.

Answer: You're going to have to wait a few more years to buy marijuana in Virginia.

Virginia lawmakers voted earlier this year to begin the process of legalizing recreational pot, the first Southern state to do so. Starting July 1, Virginia residents 21 and older can possess up to one ounce of cannabis. Up to four marijuana plants can be grown per household.

If you have more than an ounce but less than a pound, you face a fine of up to $25. If you’re caught with more than a pound, you face a felony charge and could get up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000, if convicted.

Retail sales are not slated to begin until Jan. 1, 2024.

Backyard trash pickup

Starting July 1, the city will stop providing backyard garbage collection to any household that has not submitted a letter from a medical provider verifying that no one in the house is capable of rolling a garbage cart to the curb.

The letter must be dated and printed on the medical practice's letterhead.