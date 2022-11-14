Ask SAM: Can I get fined for piling leaves in the street in Winston-Salem?

Q: In Friday’s edition of the Winston-Salem Journal, it was mentioned that the city has “guidelines” for putting leaves at the edge of yards instead of in the street for collection. Is this a “guideline” or is it an actual “ordinance?” If it is an ordinance, what is the penalty for non-compliance?

Answer: Yes, there is an ordinance about leaves, grass clippings and debris put out for collection.

Frank Elliott, a spokesman for the city, told the Journal's John Deem that such debris can cause major problems.

"Heavy rains wash leaves in the street to the nearest storm drain. If there are too many leaves they will clog the storm drain and water will pool in the street, creating a hazard for vehicles and pedestrians."

Where that happens is "hit-and-miss" and depends on where large amounts of leaves have accumulated, he added. But low-lying areas that already experience occasional flooding may be even more susceptible if leafy piles block gutters.

Section 26-10 of the Winston-Salem Municipal code says:

“(a)Leaves, grass clippings, debris. It shall be unlawful and it is hereby declared a nuisance for any person to place, leave or allow to be placed or to permit to continue the accumulation of leaves, grass clippings, or any other debris from their premises on a public street, sidewalk, grass strip between a paved sidewalk and street or an area that pedestrians would be expected to use to walk upon parallel to a public street. Said nuisances shall be abated in accordance with subsection 62-3(d).”

Section 62-3(d) states: that if you receive a notice that you are in violation of Section 26-10 you have five days from the date of the notice to fix the problem.

If you fail to fix it, the assistant city manager for public works or their appointed representative has the authority correct the problem and you will get a bill from the city for their work.

For cleaning up a curbside mess, including leaves, the city will charge you from $100 to $800, depending on how much of a mess they have to clean up.

If you don’t pay the bill, the city will put a lien on your property, until you pay it.

Q: I obtained several large paintings years ago at the Hungry Artists sales. Are there any plans to bring the Hungry Artists back to the Benton Convention Center?

Answer: It doesn’t look like it will be anytime soon.

Wendy Wilson, the sales coordinator for Twin City Quarter, the company that runs the Benton Convention said that center officials told her that “this group is not on the books in the future and hasn't been here since COVID.”

*G.S. unexpectedly found a solution for too many robo calls when he had to replace his answering machine. If you use an answering machine, this might work for you.

He said that he would get 10 or more calls a day and bought a Panasonic model KXTGE630 answering machine that has a feature to deter robo calls.

“When someone calls you, it will say dial 1 to connect. A robot can’t do that so therefore I very seldom get an unwanted call. It sure is nice to not get all of those calls anymore. Also, you can insert up to 100 phone numbers of people that normally call you and they won’t have to press 1.”