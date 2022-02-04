Ask SAM: Can I get reverse 911 calls on my cellphone?

Q: How can I sign up my cellphone for reverse 911 calls? I do not have a landline.
A.R.
During the recent fire and evacuation at Winston Weaver fertilizer company, city officials used reverse 911 to notify people in the evacuation area. I don’t have a landline anymore. How can I sign up to get those notifications, or can I?
S.G.
Answer: Reverse 911 is available to people who use only cellphones.
If you live in the city of Winston-Salem, go to CityofWS.OnTheAlert.com to sign up.
If you check the box at the bottom of that page to agree to the terms, you'll continue to the sign-up page.
The sign-up page asks for a name and address. A red asterisk beside an empty field means the information is required.
Contact information is requested, including phone numbers and email addresses. The primary phone number is required — and that would be the number you want to receive the alerts on.
You'll get an email to complete the sign-up process.
Q: The FedEx office is near the Weaver Fertilizer plant. What are they doing about possible service interruptions?
N.L.
Answer: A spokesperson for FedEx said, "We are closely monitoring the situation and have contingency plans in place to lessen the impact on service.
"We appreciate our customers' patience and understanding as we work to provide the best service possible while keeping our team members safe during this time. Customers with questions about their shipments can check fedex.com."
Q: Will the Forsyth County Public Library open again on Sundays? We really miss being able to go on Sunday afternoons.
V.M.
Answer: Sunday hours are making their way back.
Here's what Library Director Brian Hart had to say to people who would like Sunday library hours:
“Library leadership continues to work to assess and respond to community needs and interests, including increased library operation hours.
“We hope to have the resources to resume Sunday hours, even if only on a limited or seasonal basis, before the end of the current calendar year.
“As a reminder, many of the library's digital and online resources can be accessed 24 hours a day, 7 days a week on the library's website at www.forsythlibrary.org.”
Q: What are the penalties in Winston-Salem for a business that fails to enforce the mask mandate? Are there any repercussions for individuals who violate it?
J.C.
Answer: Pridgen Green, the city attorney for public safety explained penalties for mask mandate violations:
“The focus of the mayor's mask order is to educate the violator and to seek compliance through voluntary means. Enforcement through fines or civil penalties is pursued as a last resort …"
The ordinance states that anyone violating the proclamation can be prosecuted and could be found guilty of a Class 2 misdemeanor and fined according to state law.
“Any person violating any prohibition or restriction imposed by a proclamation authorized by this article shall be subject to a civil penalty in the amount of $100.00 per day for each separate violation until the violation ceases," according to the ordinance.
