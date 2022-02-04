Ask SAM: Can I get reverse 911 calls on my cellphone?

Most phones can store sensitive data, so it's important to know how to keep your device safe from hackers. Source by: Stringr

Q: How can I sign up my cellphone for reverse 911 calls? I do not have a landline.

A.R.

During the recent fire and evacuation at Winston Weaver fertilizer company, city officials used reverse 911 to notify people in the evacuation area. I don’t have a landline anymore. How can I sign up to get those notifications, or can I?

S.G.

Answer: Reverse 911 is available to people who use only cellphones.

If you live in the city of Winston-Salem, go to CityofWS.OnTheAlert.com to sign up.

If you check the box at the bottom of that page to agree to the terms, you'll continue to the sign-up page.

The sign-up page asks for a name and address. A red asterisk beside an empty field means the information is required.

Contact information is requested, including phone numbers and email addresses. The primary phone number is required — and that would be the number you want to receive the alerts on.

You'll get an email to complete the sign-up process.