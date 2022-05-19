Ask SAM: Can I opt out of my new smart water meter?

Q: It is my understanding that the “smart” (Wi-Fi) function of the recently installed new water meters will become active in summer of 2022. Will there be an opt-out program for these smart meters? I have left multiple messages with the city water department regarding this. It is important to me because I have health issues for which I have a letter from an MD to opt out of the Duke Energy smart Wi-Fi function. Duke Energy has a tab on their webpage dedicated to smart meters and describes their op-out procedures there.

Answer: Gale Ketteler, the public information director for Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Utilities, said that work began in the fall of 2020 to replace the 130,000 water meters with new smart water meters. The new meters will provide better monitoring of water-loss and improve the water distribution system.

“The meters we selected exceed health and safety standards set by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC)” Ketteler said.

“In fact, the energy emitted by these new meters is much less than other common devices, such as microwaves, TVs, cell phones, baby monitors, laptops and Wi-Fi routers. Additionally, the radio endpoint is located at a greater distance than these devices, outside your home and inside the meter box below ground level.

“Exposure is further reduced due to our meters transmitting less than one second per day.

"Customers can access detailed information from the Environmental Protection Agency, FCC, World Health Organization and more at sensus.com/rf/.

"While we do not have an opt-out policy for the installation of the new WaterSavvy water meter and radio endpoint, if you place a request through City Link and when contacted provide a doctor’s note, we can delay installation of the radio endpoint.

“Ultimately, in order to read your meter accurately and remotely, the radio endpoint must be functioning when the new system is fully implemented across our service area. We anticipate this milestone within the next three years," Ketteler said.

For more information and a video about the new meters, go to cityofws.org/watersavvy.

Q: Where can we donate used books?

Answer: There are a couple of options.

Sam Matthews, the executive director of The Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem, said that they are accepting donations for their 2023 book sale.

The center had its annual sale earlier this month for the first time since 2019.

The center is at 1700 Ebert St., Winston-Salem. For more information, call 336-748-0217.

Also, many Forsyth County Public Library branches have a friends of the library group that take donations to be used for book sales to support the branch.

Contact a branch to see if they are currently taking donations.

Community center ribbon cutting Saturday

SAM has received several questions from readers about when the Carl Russell Community Center would reopen.

The city has announced that the improvements are complete and the center will reopen Saturday.

The ribbon cutting will be at 11 a.m. at the center, 3521 Carver School Road, Winston-Salem.

The improvements include a new game room, improvements to the gymnasium, updated kitchen facilities, updated interior and exterior lighting, improved accessibility, new paint and landscaping.

