Q: Now that the City of Winston-Salem is pick-up the recycling, are they also taking the No. 5 plastic tubs like butter and yogurt containers?

L.L.

Answer: Yes, the city is taking No. 5 plastic, according to Helen Peplowski, the director of sustainability, for the city.

The city took over recycling pickup from Waste Management earlier this month.

Items that were picked-up by Waste Management are still being picked-up by the city.

Those items including cardboard, paper, aluminum cans, glass, and plastic bottles and jugs.

Q: The FDA and the CDC have given the green light for those individuals over 65 and/or immunocompromised to receive a second booster. My husband and I very much want the booster. When will they be available? V.J.

Answer: Todd Luck a spokesman for Forsyth County said that local health departments are awaiting information from the N.C. State Medical Director before giving people 65 and older an additional bivalent dose.

Q: I was downtown recently and saw several people using mobility scooters. Are they allowed on sidewalks? Are there any restrictions on their usage? – P.W.

Answer: Yes, they are, according to information from the Winston-Salem Police Department.

N.C. General Statutes govern mobility scooters, which the law calls "an electric personal assistive mobility device."

"NCGS 20-175.5 and G.S. 20-175.6 explain the requirements of motorized wheelchairs. They cannot exceed 15 mph and are not to be used on roadways with speed limits greater than 25 mph. They are allowed on sidewalks. Essentially, they are classified as a pedestrian."

NCGS 20-4.01(7b) defines an electric personal assistive mobility device as "a self-balancing non-tandem two-wheeled device, designed to transport one person, with a propulsion system that limits the maximum speed of the device to 15 miles per hour or less."

NCGS 20-175.5 says that a person operating a scooter is subject to all the laws, ordinances, regulations, rights and responsibilities which would otherwise apply to a pedestrian but is not subject to Part 10 of this Article or any other law, ordinance or regulation otherwise applicable to motor vehicles. Part 10 covers operating vehicles and "rules of the road."

A person operating such a device has to yield to pedestrians.

Post office update

After the answer about the Lewisville post office replacement ran on Thursday we got additional information from Philip Bogenberger, a spokesman for the U.S. Postal Service, sent us additional information about the new post office.

“The new post office is under design and construction. It will help us better serve the growing Lewisville community.

The post office will be located at 7011 Great Wagon Road in Lewisville, Bogenberger said.

“Our expectation is to open in late 2023 or early 2024. We look forward to updating our customers closer to the facility opening,” he said.

Traffic notice

Crews from Lusk Tree Services will close the 500 block of Jersey Avenue in Winston Salem on Monday to traffic for removal of a hazardous tree.