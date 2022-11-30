Ask SAM: Can I still put glass in my recycling bin in Winston-Salem?

Q: I am confused. I have been told that we can no longer put glass jars in the recycle bins. The city website says no household glass. Are glass jars still allowed?

F.B.

Answer: You’ve been given some incorrect information, according to Helen Peplowski, the sustainability director for the City of Winston-Salem.

“Glass bottles and jars are and always have been acceptable in your curbside recycling,” she said. “Household glass refers to other glassware, mirrors, windows, baking dishes, etc. which do not belong in recycling”.

Peplowski also told SAM about a new way to help people figure out if something is recyclable.

“Our newest tool, Winston-Salem Collects, can be used to search for any item that you may want to know how to dispose of with clear instructions on which stream it belongs in. It is available on the city’s website or can be downloaded to your phone from the app store.”

Go to cityofws.org and click on Winston-Salem Collects. It will tell you when the various pick-ups in your area will occur.

To find out what is acceptable to put in your recycling bin, go to cityofws.org and click on “What can You Recycle?”

Q: Who are the major arms-producing companies benefitting from all the recent military spending? J.L.

Answer: The U.S. Department of Defense inks contracts on an ongoing basis. You can find out the latest contracts that have been signed by going to www.defense.gov/News/Contracts.

The contracts are posted every few days. The information includes which company has the contract, how much it’s for, where the work will be performed and what type of work is included. It is also separated by the military branch.

Here’s a sample from Nov. 28, “Raytheon Co., Tucson, Arizona, is awarded a $397,679,384 firm-fixed-price modification to previously awarded contract N00024-21-C-5408 to exercise options for fiscal 2023 guided missile assemblies, shipping containers, and spare parts in support of the fiscal 2021-2023 Evolved Seasparrow Missile Block 2 full-rate production requirements.

“Work will be performed in Tucson, Arizona (46%); Edinburgh, Australia (8%); San Jose, California (7%); Raufoss, Norway (7%); Mississauga, Canada (6%); Ottobrunn, Germany (4%); Cambridge, Canada (3%); Nashua, New Hampshire (3%); Hengelo, Netherlands (2%); Koropi Attica, Greece (2%); Torrance, California (2%); Canton, New York (2%); Ankara Turkey (1%), Grenaa, Denmark (1%); West Lake Village, California (1%); and various other locations each less than 1%, with 5% total, and is expected to be completed by March 2027.”

Thank you

“I’d love to thank whoever anonymously made a very generous donation to my mission trip fundraiser. I had had to purchase a newer car so that I could travel to see my sons who now reside in Alabama, while also trying to raise funds for the mission trip. The donor sent in the remainder of my needed funds at once, $900. I leave on Dec. 2 for a mission trip with my church to the Dominican Republic. I am forever grateful.” R.U.H.