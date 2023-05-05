Q: Is there a way I can watch the Saturday night races from Bowman Gray Stadium from home?

J.H.

Answer: Racing from the Madhouse is now streaming online on Saturday nights, said Loren Pinilis, the media relations director for the NASCAR sanctioned race series at Bowman Gray Stadium.

“FloRacing is live streaming the entire 2023 season at Bowman Gray Stadium. If you don’t have a computer, you can view it from some other device like a smartphone or a smart TV.”

To sign up, go to bowmangrayracing.com and click on Find Out More.

It costs $13.25 per month to see all the action from Bowman Gray.

Q: What happens to the plastic grocery bags and other plastic that is being collected in bins in front of supermarkets? I am not interested in what company picks up the plastic, but what company actually processes the plastic and what it is then used for?

S.V.

Answer: The plastic bags do get recycled, store officials say.

Jared Glover, the media relations manager for Publix Super Markets, told us what happens to the bags that are brought into Publix stores.

“The plastic bags we collect do indeed get recycled. After the storefront bins are filled, our associates place the materials in the backroom. The recyclables are sent back on a Publix truck to the nearest distribution center where they are baled with like materials and loaded on to our recycler’s trailer.

“When full, the recycler picks up the trailer and transports it back to their manufacturing facility for processing.

“The plastic material is made into plastic pellets which are sold to manufacturers who often use this material to make new plastic bags, handheld shopping baskets, garbage cans, flowerpots, composite decking and more,” Glover said.

Q: I have several gallons of used peanut oil left over from several cookouts and Thanksgivings where we deep fried things. How and where can I safely dispose of it? – B.H.

Answer: Peanut and other types of cooking oil should not be placed in the curbside recycling bins.

There are places that will take and dispose of the oil.

Forsyth County residents can take used cooking oil to the 3RC The EnviroStation at 1401 S. Martin Luther King Dr., Winston-Salem.

3RC is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.

The oil should be in a container with a tight-fitting lid.

Guilford County residents can take used cooking oil to the Household Hazardous Waste Collection Center located at 2750 Patterson St., Greensboro.

HHWCC is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Cooking oil should never be poured down the drain or flushed in a toilet. Over time it will build up in pipes and cause expense plumbing repairs.

Shredding updateNew Hope United Methodist Church, 5125 Shattalon Drive, Winston-Salem, has canceled its shredding event scheduled for Saturday because of the forecast for bad weather. The shredding event will be rescheduled for this fall.