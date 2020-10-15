Ask SAM: Can I take a sample ballot in to the voting booth?

Q: If I print a copy of my sample ballot, can I mark it as I would vote and then on Election Day take into the voting booth to use as a guide while marking the legal ballot?
M.S.
Answer: Yes, you may.
"Voters may bring voting guides, notes and other materials into the voting booth. Voters are allowed to have phones or electronic devices with them to access a slate card or candidate information while voting, as long as the devices are not used to photograph or videotape a ballot or communicate with anyone via voice, text, email or any other method," according to the N.C. State Board of Elections.
Q: WXII’s Tuesday and Wednesday 11 p.m. newscasts were an hour. Did WXII expand their 11 p.m. newscast to an hour? Is this a permanent change?
J.C.
Answer: Michelle Butt, the president and general manager of WXII explained the change, “Due to the disruption to local news and programming because of the Senate Judiciary Hearings and the amount of local news this week with school reopening decisions and early voting as examples, the decision was made to expand for this week. It is not a permanent change.”
Q: For people living in apartments, is there a regulation or law governing what percentage a landlord can increase their rent at one time?
B.C.
Answer: No, there's no law governing how much a landlord can increase your rent. There are, however, rules that govern when such increases can occur.
Lisa Terry, the financial management and education director at Financial Pathways of the Piedmont said, “Unless otherwise stated in your lease agreement, your landlord cannot raise your rent before your lease is up. So, if you have signed a year-long lease, your landlord is only allowed to increase your rent once that 12-month period is up. Meanwhile, if you're renting month-to-month, your rent can't increase until the end of any given month. In most states, renters must be granted at least 30 days' notice before a rent increase is enforced, although that can vary based on how much the rent will actually go up. Unfortunately, unless it’s a rent controlled unit, most landlords or management companies can increase rent, after the appropriate notice and expiration of a lease, at will. If you feel your landlord has increased your rent illegally, we advise contacting Legal Aid of NC www.legalaidnc.org/get-help/apply-online or if you live in Winston-Salem, the Human Relations Department www.cityofws.org/419/Human-Relations; both can assist in landlord tenant disputes.”
Update
In Tuesday's column a reader asked about pumps at Sheetz changing from regular to premium after fueling had begun. Here is the response from Sheetz:
A spokesperson for Sheetz responded: "We went and reached out to our department that handles these type of issues and they said, “I just talked to our contacts at Gilbarco, who manufacturers our fuel dispensers in NC. They say this action is not possible on the dispenser, once a grade is selected and begins fueling, the meter is locked. If another meter attempts to engage, which it would have no logic to tell it to do so, it will shut down in an unauthorized flow error and stop the sale.” If this person is having further issues, though, we encourage them to call in directly to our customer service line at 1-800-765-4686 to provide further details so we could resolve this for them."
