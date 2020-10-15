Ask SAM: Can I take a sample ballot in to the voting booth?

Lisa Terry, the financial management and education director at Financial Pathways of the Piedmont said, “Unless otherwise stated in your lease agreement, your landlord cannot raise your rent before your lease is up. So, if you have signed a year-long lease, your landlord is only allowed to increase your rent once that 12-month period is up. Meanwhile, if you're renting month-to-month, your rent can't increase until the end of any given month. In most states, renters must be granted at least 30 days' notice before a rent increase is enforced, although that can vary based on how much the rent will actually go up. Unfortunately, unless it’s a rent controlled unit, most landlords or management companies can increase rent, after the appropriate notice and expiration of a lease, at will. If you feel your landlord has increased your rent illegally, we advise contacting Legal Aid of NC www.legalaidnc.org/get-help/apply-online or if you live in Winston-Salem, the Human Relations Department www.cityofws.org/419/Human-Relations; both can assist in landlord tenant disputes.”