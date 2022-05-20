Ask SAM: Can I take a water bottle into the McCartney concert?

Q: Given the extremely high temperatures predicted for the Paul McCartney concert, will concertgoers be permitted to bring in unopened bottles of water? How about empty water bottles that can be filled at water bottle filling stations?

J.C.

Answer: Will Pantages, an associate athletic director at Wake Forest University, said that refillable water bottles are acceptable.

“Patrons are encouraged to bring in an approved refillable water bottle that can be filled at sections 2, 5, 6, 9.

“Misting stations will be located at sections 10 and 11. If a guest feels overheated, they should immediately contact the nearest event staff or call 336-758-GAME.”

Boating safety tips

With the hot weather we’ve recently experienced, the long Memorial Day weekend coming up, and summer just around the corner, many people will head out to a lake to go boating and play on the water.

Having a good time is most people's first priority, but staying safe to enjoy another day on the lake is more important.

Gov. Roy Cooper has proclaimed today through Friday National Safe Boating Week in North Carolina.

The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission said that recently there have been several drownings associated with boating activities. These deaths might have been prevented if the people had been wearing life jackets or a personal floatation device.

“We cannot stress how important it is for you to wear a personal floatation device, or PFD, while boating, whether it be recreating, swimming or fishing,” said Capt. Branden Jones with the Wildlife Commission.

Of the 23 people who died in water-related incidents in North Carolina in 2021, 16 of them weren’t wearing life jackets.

Here are some boating safety tips from the NCWRC:

"Wear a life jacket or Coast Guard-approved personal flotation device (PFD) at all times. Put your life jacket on prior to entering the boat and make sure its snug, yet comfortable, and will not move above the chin or ears when lifted at the shoulders.

• "Appoint a designated driver for the boat. Operating a boat under the influence of alcohol or drugs is illegal and is just as dangerous as driving a car impaired.

• "Assign an adult 'Water Watcher' to actively supervise children in or around the water at all times. Young children and people who are not strong swimmers should always be kept within arm’s reach.

• "Swim only in designated areas. You are less visible to boaters and more vulnerable to accidents. Avoid diving in unfamiliar areas, as there may be hidden structures.

• "Throw, don’t go. Be prepared to throw a floatation device or use a pole or tree branch to reach someone struggling in the water. Never jump in to save someone because you could go under, too.

• "Attend a boater-safety course. The Wildlife Commission offers an array of boating education classes. If you were born on or after Jan. 1, 1988, you must complete an approved course before operating any vessel propelled by a motor of 10 HP or greater."

The commission also said that there is a new law that pertains to disposable fire extinguishers with a manufacture date on the bottle.

“If the date stamp is older than 12 years, it’s now considered expired and must be removed from service and replaced with a 5-B or 20-B date stamped extinguisher,” Jones said. “Having a serviceable fire extinguisher is an imperative safety measure.”

Email: AskSAM@wsjournal.com Write: Ask SAM, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.