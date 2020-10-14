Ask SAM: Can I turn left on red? (Hear us out. It's not that crazy a question.)

Q: Is it legal to turn left on a red light from a one way street to another one way street? An example would be West Second and North Cherry streets.
J.J.
Answer: Lt. John Morris, of the Winston-Salem Police Department said, "It is a violation of NCGS 20-158 to turn left on red, even if it is from a one way street to another. In rare cases there may be signage allowing it. In that case it is allowed."
Q: I've had numerous appointments at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center clinics, both on the main campus and at other locations, in the last few months. At each appointment, you have to sign your name two or three times with a stylus on a touch keypad. Never, not once, have I ever seen anyone clean the stylus or keypad. How is this a safe practice?
K.K.
Answer: Eryn Johnson, a spokeswoman for Wake Forest Baptist Health said, "All registration areas at Wake Forest Baptist Health clinics are equipped with hand sanitizer for patients and families to use prior to and after touching e-signature pads and credit card devices. Registration staff also regularly sanitizes these surfaces between patient use."
Q: Are there any laws/ordinances preventing people from parking in bicycle lanes? It seems like people block them (and half the street) constantly with vehicles, lawn debris, trash cans and so on. It defeats the purpose of having the lanes if a cyclist is repeatedly required to enter into the car lane to avoid obstacles.
A.B.
Answer: Lt. John Morris of the Winston-Salem Police Department said, “It is a violation of the City Code to park a vehicle in a designated bicycle lane. City Code Section 42-153 (a)(14) generally prohibits any person from stopping, standing or parking a vehicle “within a lane designated for moving traffic in such a way as to obstruct the movement of traffic in that particular lane.”
The City’s website includes a brochure on safe biking in the City which contains a reminder to property owners not to leave their trash cans or to park in bicycle lanes: https://www.cityofws.org/DocumentCenter/View/2234/Walking-and-Cycling-Safety-in-Winston-Salem-PDF. Blockage of a bicycle lane by debris can be reported to the City through City Link at 311 or 336-727-8000.”
Q: I live in a residential neighborhood. There is a commercial big rig that someone parks frequently on our street. The cab part is detached. Isn't this against the law?
L.Y.
Answer: Lt. John Morris of the Winston-Salem Police Department said, “Depending on the dimensions of the trailer, parking it in the manner your reader describes could be in violation of City Code Section 42-171, which prohibits certain vehicles from parking on City streets except for while loading or unloading. If your reader will contact the Police Department, officers can assist with this situation.”
