Ask SAM: Can I turn left on red? (Hear us out. It's not that crazy a question.)

Q: Is it legal to turn left on a red light from a one way street to another one way street? An example would be West Second and North Cherry streets.

J.J.

Answer: Lt. John Morris, of the Winston-Salem Police Department said, "It is a violation of NCGS 20-158 to turn left on red, even if it is from a one way street to another. In rare cases there may be signage allowing it. In that case it is allowed."

Q: I've had numerous appointments at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center clinics, both on the main campus and at other locations, in the last few months. At each appointment, you have to sign your name two or three times with a stylus on a touch keypad. Never, not once, have I ever seen anyone clean the stylus or keypad. How is this a safe practice?

K.K.

Answer: Eryn Johnson, a spokeswoman for Wake Forest Baptist Health said, "All registration areas at Wake Forest Baptist Health clinics are equipped with hand sanitizer for patients and families to use prior to and after touching e-signature pads and credit card devices. Registration staff also regularly sanitizes these surfaces between patient use."

